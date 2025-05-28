Michigan man suspected of racist threats at synagogue pleads guilty to weapons offense

A Dearborn man has pleaded guilty to a weapons offense after allegedly making antisemitic, racist threats at a Bloomfield Hills synagogue in late 2022.

Hassan Chokr, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, federal officials said. He faces up to 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 24.

Authorities said Chokr handled several firearms at a Dearborn gun shop in an unsuccessful attempt to buy weapons. He allegedly told the dealer the firearms were for "God's wrath" and to "even the score."

His gun store visit came immediately after he allegedly drove through the parking lot at Temple Beth El while yelling racist and antisemitic profanities and threats like "F--- Israel and Jews!" and "Y'all are going to die!" according to the criminal case.

"The federal government must do everything in its power to stem the rising tide of antisemitism," U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said in a statement. "Chokr's attempt to purchase several deadly firearms in an apparent attempt to follow through on his menacing threats against parents and preschoolers as they walked into a place of worship represents every American's worst nightmare. And we will not allow anyone to terrorize our Jewish neighbors."

Federal authorities said Chokr tried to buy a semi-automatic handgun, an AR-15 assault rifle and a pump-action shotgun at the Dearborn store. He was blocked from buying the guns after failing a background check.

Prosecutors said he lied about his criminal record and having been committed to a mental institution.

Chokr was initially also charged with lying on a federal firearms form, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

In 2023, he was ruled incompetent after being diagnosed with “schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type” and “antisocial personality disorder," but prosecutors asked that he be involuntarily medicated so that he could be made competent to stand trial.

"Hassan Chokr’s guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with his blatant disregard for children and parents outside of a Bloomfield Township daycare, is both dangerous and deeply disturbing,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The FBI in Michigan has zero tolerance for threats to our citizens and remains firmly committed to protecting our communities."