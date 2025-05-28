Foreign Ministry launches J50, creating direct line between world Jewry and Jerusalem

The Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with world Jewry, on Wednesday launched the J50 consultation forum, an unprecedented initiative to hold regular briefings among Jewish leaders, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The initiative was launched in a conference hosted by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the sidelines of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Conference on Combating Antisemitism. Fifty representatives of Jewish communities and organizations from 28 countries attended the meeting.

J50 to focus on issues under jurisdiction of MFA

The Foreign Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that J50 will focus on issues under the jurisdiction of the ministry, such as hasbara (public diplomacy), updates on diplomatic initiatives, and the security of Diaspora Jewish communities.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told the Post that it is “incredibly important for leaders of world Jewry to speak with each other and have avenues to engage with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and for the Israeli Foreign Ministry to have avenues to engage with World Jewry.

“By setting up a formal project, aptly called the J50, Foreign Minister Sa’ar is ensuring those lines of communication are concretized,” he added.

He said that the initiative is expected to involve monthly video conferences and in-person gatherings a couple of times a year, “ensuring any walls and barriers to engagement are lessened.”

“While we have embassies and diplomats to engage with on [a] local level [in the Diaspora], having a direct line to Jerusalem is an effective way of assuming full communication and no misunderstandings,” Daroff added.

To date, there have been different initiatives focusing on different subject matters like antisemitism or countering the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, but Daroff explained that this is the first time there is a formal structure such as this.

“I salute Minister Sa’ar for engaging with this, for understanding the post-October 7 environment, and for understanding the importance of global Jewry to Israel and the importance of Israel to global Jewry.”