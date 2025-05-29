Captain Alfred Drefyus to be posthumously promoted to Brigadier-General, 90 years after death

Ninety years after his death, and 130 years after the event, France's National Assembly's Defense Committee unanimously approved a bill to posthumously promote Captain Alfred Dreyfus to the rank of Brigadier General.

In the so-called Dreyfus Affair - which split French society into pro-Dreyfus and anti-Dreyfus camps - Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a French Jewish artillery officer, was accused of treason, arrested, and imprisoned in what was to become one of the most significant political scandals in modern French history.

In the fall of 1894, a secret military document was discovered which had allegedly been sent from a French officer to a German military attaché. Despite there being no evidence of Dreyfus having written the document, Dreyfus was arrested on October 15, 1894, and later court-martialed. The affair led to a massive proliferation of Jew-hatred in French society.

The new bill, which was approved on Wednesday, seeks to rectify the "injustice" Dreyfus suffered as a result of the wrongful accusations and antisemitism.

"By honoring Alfred Dreyfus, we repair a historical injustice, we salute exemplary service, and we reaffirm the honor of the Republic." ''The traitor: Degradation of Alfred Dreyfus, degradation in the Morland Court of the military school in Paris'' (credit: Henri Meyer/Bibliothèque nationale de France)

"At the end of the 19th century, Captain Alfred Dreyfus was the victim of a State injustice, condemned for treason on the basis of fabricated accusations, fueled by virulent antisemitism," the text of the bill states.

"For nearly five years, he endured exile, solitude, and oblivion on Devil’s Island," the bill continues, adding that instead of "succumbing to bitterness after his reinstatement, demonstrated unwavering patriotism and continued to serve France with selflessness."

Aged 55, Dreyfus served again during the First World War, and was promoted to lieutenant-colonel and made an officer of the Legion of Honor.

The bill maintains that the Dreyfus affair weighs on collective consciousness, and that "five years of deportation and humiliation irreparably hindered his military career."

"It is undeniable that, without this injustice, Alfred Dreyfus would naturally have risen to the highest ranks. Promoting Alfred Dreyfus today to the rank of brigadier general would be an act of reparation, a recognition of his merits, and a tribute to his republican commitment."

The bill also spoke of modern Jew-hatred, saying that "Finally, the antisemitism that struck Alfred Dreyfus does not belong to a bygone past."

"Today’s acts of hatred are a reminder that this fight is still ongoing. The Republic must continually reaffirm its vigilance, its resolve, and its absolute commitment against all forms of discrimination."

'An important step in the history of Alfred Dreyfus'

The rapporteur of the bill - Charles Sitzenstuhl - called it "an important step in the history of Alfred Dreyfus and in the history of the Republic."

Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who tabled the bill on May 7, said "The antisemitism that struck Alfred Dreyfus is not a thing of the past. Today's acts of hate remind us that this fight is still relevant."

"I can only regret that this promotion did not take place during his lifetime," Dreyfus' grandson, Charles, told Radio France. "Most of the tributes paid to him were posthumous, and this gesture of reparation initiated by the parliamentarians remains a strong symbol.

"It is important to show what antisemitism can cause."