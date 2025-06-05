Violent antisemitic campus protester is member of Hamas al-Qassam brigade group chat

Tarek Bazrouk, who is awaiting trial after being indicted on three federal hate crimes against Jews, was a member of a chat group that received regular updates from Hamas's al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida, according to his detention filing, provided to the Jerusalem Post by the US Department of Justice.

Bazrouk, 20, protested against Israel on Columbia University's campus, despite not being a student there. According to his detention filing, Bazrouk physically assaulted Jewish individuals at protests on three separate occasions. He was arrested after each incident, but continued his campaign of "violence and intimidation," fleeing the scene after two of the incidents.

In one of the incidents, which occurred on April 15, 2024, Bazrouk attacked a Jewish college student at a pro-Israel rally, kicking him in the stomach and yelling "Allahu Akhbar." During the attack, Bazrouk was wearing the green Hamas headband.

In the second incident, at the end of 2024, Bazrouk punched a Jewish student in the face at a protest near Columbia University. In the third incident, Bazrouk punched a Jewish victim in the nose while saying "F*** you, Nazi."

The detention filing revealed that Bazrouk is a member of a chat group that received regular updates from the al-Qassam brigade's chief spokesperson, Abu Obeida. His phone also had multiple pictures of keffiyeh-masked Hamas members as well as Yahya Sinwar.

There were also weapons found in his apartment, including a hunting knife, spent shell casings from a gun, and brass knuckles.

Based on Bazrouk’s "failure to be deterred by multiple prior arrests, his stated animus against Jews, his support for antisemitic terrorist groups, and his access to weapons," United States Attorney Southern District of New York asked for him to be detained.

"Bazrouk poses a serious danger to Jewish New Yorkers," the filing said. "If released, there is a significant risk that Bazrouk will do exactly what he did following his prior arrests: quickly return to committing acts of violence against Jews."

Bazrouk was "mad happy" to have relatives who are members of Hamas

Additionally, while on a trip to the West Bank in September 2024, Bazrouk texted a friend saying he had discovered some of his family members were Hamas members, a discovery that made him "mad happy."

"Bazrouk's text messages and social media make it clear his allegiance to Hamas and its goals," the filing continued. "There is serious risk that Bazrouk will flee to join his family members in the Middle East."