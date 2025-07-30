UCLA violated federal civil rights law for failing to protect Jewish, Israeli students, DOJ says The US Justice Department alleged that UCLA failed to prevent a hostile environment for its Jewish and Israeli students since the start of October 2023.

Law enforcement officers carry a protester at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), during a pro-Palestinian protest, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 2, 2024. ( photo credit : MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS )