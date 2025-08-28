Sen. Tom Cotton calls for IRS probe into Palestine Youth Movement over terror ties, tax violations
US Senator Tom Cotton calls for an IRS investigation into the Palestine Youth Movement's ties to terrorism, questioning its eligibility for tax-exempt donations.
Leila Abu-Orf of Palestinian Youth Movement NOLA listens after a judge ruled that the Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported, outside of the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center, where he is detained, in Jena, Louisiana, US, April 11, 2025.(photo credit: REUTERS/KATHLEEN FLYNN)ByMATHILDA HELLERUpdated: