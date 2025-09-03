'In the shadow of swords:' Columbia returns to class after turmoil of antisemitism, Trump deal Columbia entered the semester with new campus rules and federal settlement payments as activists promised continued protests and Jewish students reported intimidation.

Protestors rally in front of Columbia University for Al Jazeera reporters Anas Al Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, freelance cameraman Momen Aliwa and freelance journalist Mohammed al-Khalidi, who were killed in Gaza City by an Israeli strike, in New York City, U.S., August ( photo credit : REUTERS/RYAN MURPHY )