London Police's counter-terrorism unit is aware of a video shared online on Wednesday night in which a group claims to have targeted the Israeli Embassy in the UK with drones carrying dangerous substances, according to a Sky News report.

"While we can confirm that the Embassy has not been attacked, we are carrying out urgent inquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between it and the items discarded in Kensington Gardens," police told Sky News.

Head of counter-terrorism at London police Matt Jukes said officers in protective clothing were assessing "discarded items" found near the building. He also added that police presence had been stepped up and cordons had been put in place to ban public access to Kensington Gardens and the surrounding area.

Islamist group Ashab al-Yamin took responsibility for the attack in statements and videos shared on social media on Wednesday evening.

Belgian authorities arrest two Ashab al-Yamin-linked minors for suspected antisemitic Antwerp arson

Two minors were arrested during the night between Monday and Tuesday in connection with an arson incident in Antwerp in a suspected antisemitic act, a Belgian official told Reuters in late March.

The emergent Islamist group Ashab al-Yamin claimed responsibility for the incident, publishing a video that appears to show three masked individuals setting a vehicle on fire.

In the video, the masked individuals appear to be pouring flammable liquid over the vehicle before setting it alight.

The vehicle was parked outside a Jewish-owned business in Antwerp, according to Ynet.

What is Ashab al-Yamin? New Shi’ite terror group claims synagogue attacks across Europe

A new group calling itself Ashab al-Yamin claimed responsibility for three attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe in March.

The first attack was the bombing of a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, in mid-March. This was followed by an attack in Greece and an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The group seemingly did not exist before mid-March and, unusually, does not have its own Telegram or social media channels.

The name Ashab al-Yamin translates as Companions of the Right or People of the Right. This does not mean right in the political sense, but rather 'righteous ' or 'just.' Ohad Merlin, MENA researcher at the regional program in MIND Israel, explained to The Jerusalem Post that the Quran often uses right and left as metaphors. The specific Arabic name People of the Right also appears in the Quran in Al Waqi'ah 56:28.