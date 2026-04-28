A Cottbus synagogue was defaced with a swastika on Monday, and graffiti calling for the death of Jews was found in Berlin on Sunday in a series of antisemitic incidents in Germany this week.

The Cottbus Synagogue was discovered vandalized with a swastika painted onto its facade before dawn on Monday, according to the Brandenburg Police, the second time in four days that the Jewish house of worship had been defaced.

Officers could not remove the swastika, even with the help of the fire department, but removal was scheduled later on Monday.

Police are seeking suspects and asking for help from witnesses. In a press release, the police indicated that they believe the incident is connected to a Friday incident, both of which were reassigned to state security.

Before dawn on Friday, an “antisemitic inscription” was found on the synagogue by police investigating fireworks being set off.

Several instances of antisemitic graffiti in Berlin

In the Berlin-Pankow borough, several instances of antisemitic graffiti on apartment buildings were discovered on Sunday, the Berlin police told The Jerusalem Post. Police are still seeking suspects, and the case has also been adopted by state police.

“Kill all Jews” was painted on one wall, according to a photograph published by Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor. According to Judische Allgemeine, Jewish community members also saw a graffiti swastika and the statement “Only a dead Jew is a good Jew.”

Prosor said on X/Twitter on Monday that the two incidents represented the “reality for Jews in 2026” and argued that the vandals’ decision to write in English showed how much the “globalized intifada” had been “gaining ground on German streets.”

“Security authorities must dismantle these global, decentralized terror networks instead of merely monitoring them,” warned Prosor. “It is only a matter of time before these actors carry out attacks.”

German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert said on social media that it was “sickening” to see a “call for murder” in the middle of Berlin.

The European Jewish Congress said on X that the repeated calls for violence in the same area were alarming.