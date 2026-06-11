Don’t you just hate it when you’re heading out of Madison Square Garden after one of the most exciting basketball playoff games in history, and some nudnik comes up and wants to talk about Palestine?

If Jerry Seinfeld were doing a stand-up routine now, he might open it with this line, after FinesseFave, an influencer, waylaid him following the New York Knicks’ thrilling come-from-behind victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Garden on Wednesday night and asked him to say, “Free Palestine.”

FinesseFave, who has several hundred thousand followers across various platforms, pushed a microphone at Seinfeld, saying, “What up, Seinfeld? What up? Can we get a ‘Free Palestine’?” to which the legendary comedian responded, “Ha-ha. It doesn’t exist,” and walked away.

The streamer shared the video with his 180k TikTok followers, adding the caption, “Clown hasn’t been relevant in decades anyway.”

Seinfeld repeatedly publicly harassed for support of Israel

Seinfeld, who created the wildly popular series Seinfeld, which ran for nine seasons, started out as a stand-up and was used to hecklers. This has helped him keep his cool on many occasions when he has been publicly harassed because of his support for Israel following the October 7 Hamas massacre in 2023 and the outbreak of war.

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (credit: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images )

In February 2025, he told an anti-Israel activist, “I don’t care about Palestine,” after he was approached outside Radio City Music Hall in New York.

An anti-Israel heckler interrupted Seinfeld’s show in June 2024 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. "We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East," Seinfeld said in response to the heckler. "It's the Jewish comedians; that's what we have to get." The audience applauded his response.

Earlier in 2024, he was booed when he gave a commencement speech at Duke University, and some students walked out.

These instances, and several others, have not intimidated Seinfeld. In December 2023, he visited Israel, toured the remains of Kibbutz Be’eri and met there with survivors of the October 7 Hamas massacre, and went to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to support people with family members who were being held in Gaza. On that visit, he said he was, “proud to be an ambassador for spreading the truth throughout the world.”