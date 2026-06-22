The Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM documented 16 incidents of vandalism this week, a 77.8% increase from the previous week.

Incidents included the spray-painting of "Genocidal" on a public hanukkiah in Temuco, Chile, the discovery of antisemitic graffiti for the second time in a year at a high school in Urbana, Maryland, and the defacement of a church in Hobart, Australia, with swastikas and the words "Hitler is God.”

Foiled White House Attack Plot Targeted Pro-Israel Lawmakers

One of the detained suspects involved a thwarted terror plot to attack last Sunday’s “UFC Freedom 250” event at the White House with explosive drones and gunfire had identified lawmakers linked to the “pro-Israel lobby” as potential targets, an unsealed criminal complaint said.

Other incidents monitored by the ARC worldwide this week included:

United States: Footage from a FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles showed security personnel confiscating an Israeli flag from a fan while Palestinian flags were not removed.

Canada: The Toronto Police warned that criminal “gun-for-hire” networks were recruiting young people through encrypted messaging platforms to carry out attacks on Jewish schools and synagogues.

France: At a City Council meeting in Perpignan, local elected official Annabelle Brunet performed a Nazi salute.

Belarus: President Alexander Lukashenko compared Israel’s war in Gaza to the Holocaust and invoked a longstanding trope alleging "Jewish lobby" control of U.S. foreign policy.

European Parliament Hosts Antisemitic French Rapper

Despite a CAM-organized petition campaign that drew nearly 5,000 signatures, the European Parliament hosted a “Justice for Palestine” concert in Strasbourg on Tuesday headlined by French rapper Médine, notorious for a long record of antisemitic statements.

“Europe cannot claim to stand against antisemitism while simultaneously elevating figures whose rhetoric has repeatedly crossed red lines for Jewish communities,” CAM CEO Sacha Roytman said.

Summary of events over the last week (credit: COMBAT ANTISEMITISM MOVEMENT)

Data on Antisemitic Incidents

The latest Global Antisemitism Report highlights 133 new incidents of antisemitism monitored worldwide by the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM during the past week.