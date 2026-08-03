Antisemitic content is nearly seven times more likely to appear among an Instagram clip account’s most-viewed videos than other content, according to a new report published by the ARC.

Antisemitic videos made up just 4.7% of all content the ARC sampled for the study — 92 of 1,960 videos. But they accounted for 32% of each account's fifteen most-viewed videos (24 of 75), making them 6.8 times more likely to appear among an account's top-performing videos.

"For years, we've understood online antisemitism through coordinated campaigns and bad actors," said ARC Research Associate Oliver Marks. "However, our new research suggests that model is no longer sufficient on its own. A growing share of antisemitic content isn't the product of genuine belief, but rather a byproduct of an attention economy that rewards whatever performs. When antisemitic content reliably farms engagement, people become inclined to post it, not because they believe it, but simply because it works."

Weekly Summary

The ARC monitored a sharp uptick in incidents of Holocaust inversion this week, tracking 29 in total worldwide.

In the southwestern French town of Excideuil, 20 posters saying "Zionist = Nazi" were plastered on homes and storefronts.

Notable Incidents:

California -- Vandals Deface Pasadena Synagogue Mural With Antisemitic Graffiti

Summary of Events Over the Last Week (credit: COMBAT ANTISEMITISM MOVEMENT)

Data on Antisemitic Incidents

The latest Global Antisemitism Report highlights 100 new incidents of antisemitism monitored worldwide by the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM during the past week.