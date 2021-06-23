The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Belgium to remove military protecting Jews even amidst rising antisemitism

Belgian government reducing military presence in Jewish neighborhoods and institutions across the country

By LAUREN MORGANBESSER  
JUNE 23, 2021 16:36
A Belgian police special forces member patrols in Brussels, Belgium February 22, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
The Belgian government announced on Wednesday that it will remove military security from Jewish institutions across the country.
The move comes amidst rising antisemitism across the country, especially following the coronavirus and Israel's conflict with Gaza last month. The government provided no alternative plan to protect the institutions, such as placing responsibility for security on the Belgian police.
Troops began protecting Belgian cities in 2015 after the terrorist attacks at the Charlie Hebdo offices and a kosher supermarket. In 2020, the new Belgian government came to power on a campaign platform of a "gradual withdrawal" of the military from urban centers.
However, members of the Jewish community in Belgium expressed fears over the decreased protection. 
Regina Slozny, president of the Forum of Jewish Organizations in Antwerp, stressed that "the decision of the Belgian government increases the threats and strengthens the feeling of insecurity among the Jewish population in Belgium."
In addition, the chairman of the Association of Jewish Organizations in Europe (EJA), Rabbi Menachem Margolin, wrote a letter to Annelies Verlinden, the Minister of the Interior of Belgium, urging her to reconsider the decision "precisely when the antisemitic threats are at its peak and the harassment of Jews is becoming a daily struggle."
"In the Corona year, and especially in light of the security incidents between Israel and Hamas last month, we are witnessing a significant increase in threats and assaults against Jews in Belgium as well as across Europe. We do not understand the decision and the timing and are particularly concerned about the Belgian precedent," Rabbi Margolin said in response.
A Jewish member of parliament in the country, Michael Freilich, said that he is formulating a plan to allocate 3 million euros to continue to secure Jewish institutions throughout the country.


