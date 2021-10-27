The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
British Jews outraged over Green Party's ‘contradictory’ definitions of antisemitism

The resolution marks the first time the UK Green Party has formally adopted guidance on antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 03:16
Demonstrator holds up sign reading "Solidarity with British Jews" at "Together Against Antisemitism" rally in London (photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
Demonstrator holds up sign reading "Solidarity with British Jews" at "Together Against Antisemitism" rally in London
(photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
A leading UK Jewish group slammed the Green Party of England and Wales after it adopted guidance that includes multiple, contradictory definitions of antisemitism, the Algemeiner reported.
The Green Party, which outspokenly supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel, passed the resolution at their recent Autumn Conference. The guidance includes both the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition as well as the Jerusalem Declaration — introduced as an “alternative” by disparagers of the IHRA's standard for an “undue emphasis” on Israel-connected antisemitism.
The resolution marks the first time the Green Party has formally adopted guidance on antisemitism.
On Monday, Board of Deputies of British Jews Vice President Amanda Bowman reportedly condemned the party’s adoption of the various definitions.
“By adopting a series of contradictory definitions of antisemitism, the Green Party has not helped Jews,” she said.
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.Wikimedia CommonsBoycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.Wikimedia Commons
The resolution was proposed by Joshua Alston, who stated that the motion would "put us at the vanguard of the fight against antisemitism, and at the vanguard of the fight against the global far-right while protecting our pro-Palestinian policy," UK-based left-wing political news site Left Foot Forward reported


Tags british jewry antisemitism IHRA definition of antisemitism
