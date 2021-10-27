the Algemeiner reported. A leading UK Jewish group slammed the Green Party of England and Wales after it adopted guidance that includes multiple, contradictory definitions of antisemitism

The Green Party, which outspokenly supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel, passed the resolution at their recent Autumn Conference. The guidance includes both the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition as well as the Jerusalem Declaration — introduced as an “alternative” by disparagers of the IHRA's standard for an “undue emphasis” on Israel-connected antisemitism.

The resolution marks the first time the Green Party has formally adopted guidance on antisemitism.

On Monday, Board of Deputies of British Jews Vice President Amanda Bowman reportedly condemned the party’s adoption of the various definitions.

“By adopting a series of contradictory definitions of antisemitism, the Green Party has not helped Jews,” she said.

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.Wikimedia Commons