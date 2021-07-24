British neo-Nazi sentenced to 7 years on 12 counts of terrorism

Andrew Dymock was sentenced on Wednesday, after the court heard evidence of his involvement with the now illegal right-wing terror group, System Resistance Network (SRN), according to the Jewish Chronicle . Dymock had been using his social media to promote the group, and had also raised funds for them in the past.

Before being made illegal, SRN's policies and beliefs could be shared publicly, and the terror group preached zero tolerance to non-white, Jewish and Muslim communities and believed that homosexuality was a disease, according to the BBC.

The organization was also linked to the now-banned UK neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action, and showed a clear connection with US neo-Nazi terrorist group Atomwaffen Division, according to the BBC.

Dymock was arrested in December 2020, when a police investigation recovered 29 electronic devices with 750 gigabytes of evidence shared across them.

The court also heard evidence of several articles Dymock had written, including one called "The Truth About the Holocaust," and another where he stated that "a racial holy war" was inevitable.

As well as his online involvement with hate groups, Dymock was arrested at Gatwick Airport in the UK as he tried to board a flight to the US in 2018.

He was arrested after luggage control found right-wing literature, including a copy of Mein Kampf, and clothing with neo-Nazi logos on them, in his luggage.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden who was involved in the investigation, said Dymock represented a “threat to our society," and that it was clear he had spent a lot of time and effort maintaining his online presence and encouraging others to join his cause.

“Dymock represented a threat to our society, not simply because of his mindset but because of the considerable efforts he exerted spreading his ideology and misusing his abilities," Snowden added.

Dymock was convicted in June of five counts of encouraging terrorism, four of disseminating terrorist publications, two of terrorist fundraising and one of publishing or distributing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.