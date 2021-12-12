CAIR supports member that said 'Zionist synagogues' behind Islamophobia

After the outrage following remarks by CAIR San Francisco executive director Zahra Billoo who said that Jewish Zionist organizations are "enemies" who are part of a conspiracy behind Islamaphobia, the Council on American-Islamic Relations came out in support of Billoo on Saturday and defended her speech as misquoted.

"This is a blatant lie," CAIR continued. "In fact, Zahra praised the many Jewish activists and groups that support human rights for all people, including Palestinians, and specifically encouraged Muslims to engage in interfaith collaboration with Jewish organizations such as IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace."

"We strongly condemn this online smear campaign against our sister and colleague, Zahra Billoo," said CAIR, finishing by saying that they would "continue to proudly stand by Zahra and all American Muslim leaders who face smears and threats because they dare to express an opinion about Palestinian human rights."

CAIR blasted ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt — Whose organization was listed as an "enemy" by Billoo — for his response to a Jerusalem Post article on Billoo's remarks, in which he stated that her speech "is textbook vile, antisemitic, conspiracy-laden garbage attacking the mainstream US Jewish community. It sounds like something you would expect from white supremacists."

After Billoo's speech on November 27 at the American Muslims for Palestine's (AMP) Annual Convention for Palestine in the US, "anti-Muslim websites misquoted Zahra's remarks and falsely claimed that she had discouraged Muslims from working with Jewish groups at-large," CAIR said in a Saturday press release.

Greenblatt demanded that CAIR condemn Billoo for "for this awful, unapologetic bigotry. And any org [sic] that claims to fight for social justice should cut ties with anyone who spouts such hate."

During her November 27 speech at the American Muslims for Palestine's (AMP) Annual Convention for Palestine in the US., Billoo cautioned attendees that "when we talk about islamophobia, we often think of the vehement fascists... but I also want us to pay attention to the polite Zionists, the ones that say 'let's just break bread together.'"

"We need to pay attention to the Anti-Defamation League, we need to pay attention to the Jewish Federation, we need to pay attention to the Zionist synagogues, we need to pay attention to the Hillel chapters on our campuses." According to Billoo, the reason that these organizations were coming after Muslims is that they are afraid that Muslims advocate for Black Lives Matter, police accountability, homelessness, against poverty, for the environment and "a free Palestine." Consequently, they "must come after us," said Billoo."We need to pay attention to the Anti-Defamation League, we need to pay attention to the Jewish Federation, we need to pay attention to the Zionist synagogues, we need to pay attention to the Hillel chapters on our campuses."