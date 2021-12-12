The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

CAIR supports member that said 'Zionist synagogues' behind Islamophobia

Zahra Billoo claimed Zionist organizations were behind Islamophobia, police brutality, and border control.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 15:23

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2021 16:17
Zahra Billoo, Executive Director, Council on American Islamic Relations (San Francisco) addresses the audience during a panel discussion titled 'Dismantling All Forms Of Oppression' during the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 28, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
Zahra Billoo, Executive Director, Council on American Islamic Relations (San Francisco) addresses the audience during a panel discussion titled 'Dismantling All Forms Of Oppression' during the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 28, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
After the outrage following remarks by CAIR San Francisco executive director Zahra Billoo who said that Jewish Zionist organizations are "enemies" who are part of a conspiracy behind Islamaphobia, the Council on American-Islamic Relations came out in support of Billoo on Saturday and defended her speech as misquoted.
After Billoo's speech on November 27 at the American Muslims for Palestine's (AMP) Annual Convention for Palestine in the US, "anti-Muslim websites misquoted Zahra’s remarks and falsely claimed that she had discouraged Muslims from working with Jewish groups at-large," CAIR said in a Saturday press release.
"This is a blatant lie," CAIR continued. "In fact, Zahra praised the many Jewish activists and groups that support human rights for all people, including Palestinians, and specifically encouraged Muslims to engage in interfaith collaboration with Jewish organizations such as IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace."
"We strongly condemn this online smear campaign against our sister and colleague, Zahra Billoo," said CAIR, finishing by saying that they would "continue to proudly stand by Zahra and all American Muslim leaders who face smears and threats because they dare to express an opinion about Palestinian human rights."
CAIR blasted ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt — Whose organization was listed as an "enemy" by Billoo — for his response to a Jerusalem Post article on Billoo's remarks, in which he stated that her speech "is textbook vile, antisemitic, conspiracy-laden garbage attacking the mainstream US Jewish community. It sounds like something you would expect from white supremacists ."
Greenblatt demanded that CAIR condemn Billoo for "for this awful, unapologetic bigotry. And any org [sic] that claims to fight for social justice should cut ties with anyone who spouts such hate."
During her November 27 speech at the American Muslims for Palestine's (AMP) Annual Convention for Palestine in the US., Billoo cautioned attendees that "when we talk about islamophobia, we often think of the vehement fascists... but I also want us to pay attention to the polite Zionists, the ones that say 'let's just break bread together.'"
 According to Billoo, the reason that these organizations were coming after Muslims is that they are afraid that Muslims advocate for Black Lives Matter, police accountability, homelessness, against poverty, for the environment and "a free Palestine." Consequently, they "must come after us," said Billoo. 
"We need to pay attention to the Anti-Defamation League, we need to pay attention to the Jewish Federation, we need to pay attention to the Zionist synagogues, we need to pay attention to the Hillel chapters on our campuses."
Later in the speech, Billoo called on attendees to oppose the organizations she previously described as "the polite Zionists."
"Oppose the vehement fascists, but oppose the polite Zionists, too. They are not your friends... When we talk about Islamaphobia and Zionism let's be clear about the connections." 
Billoo advised the AMP convention to "know your enemies," which were "the Zionist organizations" and "the foreign policy organizations who say they're not zionists but want a two-state solution."
The reason that Billoo described them as enemies was the assertion that Zionist organizations were behind the propagation of Islamophobia and various ills afflicting the United States.
Throughout her speech, Billoo referred repeatedly to the connection between Islamophobia and Zionism, claiming that "Islamophobia is a well-funded conspiracy, a well-funded project — A well-funded project to marginalize us."
"We have to connect the dots between the organizations that promote Zionist agendas materials marketing and legislation are the same ones that want to ban Muslims, are the same ones that want to pass anti-sharia legislation," she said.
She explained that the Israeli military-trained police officers in the United States to  "kill unarmed black men, women and children." Further, the technology "used at the US-Mexico border is the same technology used at the apartheid wall."
David Lange, Executive Director of Israellycool Israel Advocacy, who discovered and publicized the statements on Thursday, said Billoo's speech was "incitement" that "could lead to bloodshed."
CAIR is a "nonprofit, grassroots civil rights and advocacy organization" that is "America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization," according to their mission statement on their website.
Billoo was formerly a board member for the Women's March, but was ejected over allegedly antisemitic remarks, which she described as "an Islamophobic smear campaign."


Tags adl antisemitism CAIR Zahra Billoo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Herzog was wise to join anti cyberbullying campaign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by