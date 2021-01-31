The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Netanyahu, Clinton, Clooney celebrated Elie Wiesel's wife 90th birthday

To honor her living legacy and visionary work alongside her husbands, a virtual event was organized by the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity and the WIZO.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
JANUARY 31, 2021 08:47
Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel arrives with wife, Marion Erster Rose, to attend the "100 Most Influential People In The World" gala hosted by Time Magazine in New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel arrives with wife, Marion Erster Rose, to attend the "100 Most Influential People In The World" gala hosted by Time Magazine in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As the world commemorated International Holocaust Memorial Day last Wednesday on the 76th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation, Marion Wiesel - wife of the late Nobel Prize winner and former Auschwitz prisoner Elie Wiesel - celebrated her 90th birthday.
To honor her living legacy and visionary work alongside her husbands, a virtual event was organized by the couple's foundation, the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity and Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO), featuring remarks from dozens of celebrities and politicians. 
Among them, former US president Bill Clinton, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, former US secretary of state Colin Powell, Mayim Bialik, Ted Koppel, Natan Sharansky, former foreign ministry legal adviser Joseph Ciechanover, and president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald S. Lauder and a performance by Idan Raichel. 
Through the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity, the Wiesels founded the Beit Tzipora Centers in the mid-1990s - that educate and empower Ethiopian-Israeli children - in memory of Elie’s sister Tzipora, who perished in the Holocaust.
Now managed by WIZO, the Centers provide a range of educational services and enrichment programs for over 700 children annually. The Centers support the education of Ethiopian-Israeli children and families and provide opportunities for them to participate fully in Israeli society. 
“As a refugee who spent her childhood fleeing violence and persecution, I learned firsthand the great challenges of finding your footing in a new land,” said Marion Wiesel. “My husband and I founded the Beit Tzipora Centers to provide support and educational opportunity for Ethiopian children and families in Israel. I was honored to spend my 90th birthday sharing the stories of these families—and highlighting the remarkable impact that this program continues to make year after year.” 
“The work that The Elie Wiesel Foundation and WIZO are doing together to support the Ethiopian-Israeli community is nothing more than an extension of the values that we are trying to convey to our children—about taking care of Am Israel and the world, being proud to be Jewish and Zionist, and having a real hope and belief in where we go from here,” said Elisha Wiesel, Marion and Elie’s son.
Former US president Bill Clinton declared, “On this milestone birthday, we thank you for being one of the greatest truth tellers of our time. You’ve touched so many millions of lives, you’ve changed the world for the better.”
To what his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, added “Marion, we are so proud to join your family, friends, and many admirers from all over the world in wishing you the happiest 90th birthday.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also joined in celebrating Marion and recognizing her work, saying, “it’s a pleasure to join you all this evening to celebrate the life and work of Marion Wiesel and to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. Tonight we want to recognize your…work, especially your efforts to change the world for the better.”
“The Marion Wiesel we celebrate today inspires us with her seemingly bottomless heart and her endless energy in giving voice to the voiceless. Her commitment to embracing others and fighting bigotry is grounded in what she witnessed as a young girl in Europe,” said George Clooney.
“After coming to the United States, Marion focused on moving forward—establishing a life, career, and family. But she never forgot what she’d seen and experienced as a child in Europe. And with Elie Wiesel, she had a partner who shared her passion. Together they became preeminent voices for social justice and peace around the globe,” said Oprah Winfrey.
After arriving in the United States as a refugee, in the early 1950s, Marion joined the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), marching for civil rights and speaking out against discrimination in the segregated South.
Four decades later, she became deeply involved in supporting the growing community of Ethiopian refugees in Israel. An ardent Zionist, Wiesel wanted to ensure that the Jewish state served as a model of racial equality and equal opportunity. The Centers are a key highlight of Marion Wiesel’s more than sixty years of social and racial justice work. 
“[Marion] always has had two loves: social justice and Israel,” said Mayim Bialik. “Her life is proof that the two go hand in hand. Her experiences both as a refugee and as an activist in the United States left an imprint on her to never take tolerance for granted.” 


Tags Israel Holocaust holocaust memorial day wizo elie wiesel ethiopian in israel ethiopian jews in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It is time for the Ultra-Orthodox to be drafted by the IDF

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by