Combat Anti-Semitism: Global mayors summit today

Global Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism to be held March 16

44 municipal leaders from 32 cities to participate

(including mayors of Frankfurt am Main, Amsterdam, Brussels, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Buenos Aires

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 4 PM Israel time/10 AM EST, the Frankfurt am Main Municipality, in partnership with the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) will host the first-ever Mayors Summit Against Anti-Semitism. The virtual conference will be broadcast on The Jerusalem Post website and on the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement Zoom, Youtube, and Facebook channel. The event will bring together over 44 leaders from 32 cities and 21 countries, all bound by one mission - to stop antisemitism and to eradicate prejudice and hatred from their cities.

The conference is the first step in launching a global mayors’ network, united in the fight against antisemitism. The summit aims to provide practical solutions for municipal heads to combat antisemitism, including sessions on education and the IHRA working definition of antisemitism; legislation, security and law enforcement; overcoming trauma; and interfaith and cross-communal relations.

Mayors from numerous cities worldwide, including Athens, Amsterdam, Bal Harbour, Brussels, Bologna, Frankfurt am Main, Newark, Palermo, Poway, Riga, Toronto, among many others, will be participating in the virtual conference.



>>> Click here to register for the Global Mayors Summit Against Anti-Semitism. Antisemitism in the United States (Credit: ADL) Uwe Becker, Mayor of Frankfurt am Main, host of the virtual conference, said, "Antisemitism takes place in the cities, towns, and councils, all around the world. It's up to us to fight against this toxic spirit that is poisoning the ground on which our societies are built upon."

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Mayor of Buenos Aires said, “In these challenging times of the pandemic, we are concerned about the rise of intolerance and violence around the world. Antisemitism, xenophobia and racism are ongoing threats to our societies. We must continue to work to prevent discrimination, promoting pluralism, valuing diversity and raising awareness of the horrible consequences of intolerance.”

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto said, “Here in Toronto, in the most diverse city in the world, we have a special responsibility as we work to becoming the most inclusive city in the world. We have a special responsibility to stand up, to speak and to show up... There is no such thing as a small incident or a small event when it comes to discrimination or the stigmatization of a people.”

Philippe Close, Mayor of Brussels said, “The 10,000 citizens of Brussels of Jewish faith or culture, are often targeted by those who pretend to criticize the policies of the State of Israel… The identity of Brussels is multiple. The Jewish identity is an integral part of Brussels’ DNA. We will never give up on that.”

Sacha Dratwa-Roytman, executive director of Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM), the US-based global grassroots movement of individuals and organizations that spans religions and faiths, says: “This groundbreaking summit will bring together mayors and other municipal officials from across the globe to create new channels of collaboration and brainstorm innovative ideas on how to turn the tide of hate on the streets of their cities.”

