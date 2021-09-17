The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Combat Antisemitism Movement monitoring 'Qui?' movement in France

The movement began after a retired French general gave an interview referencing an "anonymous" group that controlled the media. It has gained traction throughout France.

By SIMCHA PASKO  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 03:39
Demonstrators hold up a banner with an image of late French humorist Coluche during a protest against France's restrictions, including compulsory health passes, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, September 11, 2021.
Demonstrators hold up a banner with an image of late French humorist Coluche during a protest against France's restrictions, including compulsory health passes, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, September 11, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is monitoring the spread of a movement known as "Qui?" saying that it poses a threat to the safety of French Jews. 
The name "Qui?" - meaning "Who?" in French - is a coded reference, implying that Jews are spreading COVID-19 propaganda through the media and profiting from vaccination campaigns. 
The movement began to gain traction after a live television interview with retired French General Dominique Delawarde, in which he made references to antisemitic conspiracy theories. 
He premised them as a question, referencing "anonymous" groups with disproportionate amounts of power controlling the media. 
"You know who controls the media pack in the world and in France. Who controls the Washington Post, the New York Times, BFMTV and all the newspapers. Who are these people?"
When pressed about who he was talking about, with the question "mais qui?" meaning "but who?" he answered, "This is a community you know very well." 
According to The Algemeiner, General Delawarde is now facing criminal charges for his comments.
After the interview, signs with the word "Qui?" began to appear at rallies against the COVID-19 health pass which is now required in France. 
A protester holds a placard that reads ''Macron terrorist'' during a demonstration called by the French nationalist party ''Les Patriotes'' (The Patriots) against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the ''Droits de l'Homme'' (human rights) esplanade at the Troca (credit: REUTERS) A protester holds a placard that reads ''Macron terrorist'' during a demonstration called by the French nationalist party ''Les Patriotes'' (The Patriots) against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the ''Droits de l'Homme'' (human rights) esplanade at the Troca (credit: REUTERS)
Some myths that have been spreading throughout the movement include the claim that the word "COVID" is Hebrew for "demonic possession" 
A teacher and former far-right Front National official was put under investigation after carrying a cardboard sign reading "mais qui?" followed by the names of Jewish people and their supposed supporters. 
Multiple instances of vandalism involving symbols such as swastikas with "Qui?" have been reported. 
The Combat Antisemitism Movement has called on French authorities to recognize the threat of the "Qui?" movement and to do their utmost to extinguish this phenomenon before it brings physical harm to French Jews. 


