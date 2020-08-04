The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Corbyn's local Labour Party to debate rejecting IHRA antisemitism meaning

The motion calls to debate rejecting the IHRA definition of antisemitism as well as the Board of Deputies' "Ten Pledges."

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 4, 2020 01:41
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, Britain October 31, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, Britain October 31, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
The local Labour Party of Islington North, led by Jeremy Corbyn, will debate calling to reject the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, the Jewish Chronicle reported Monday.
The debate is slated for Wednesday, during the meeting of Islnington North's Junction Ward branch.
According to the Jewish Chronicle's report, the motion slams the numerous “expulsions of many good socialist comrades” over allegations of antisemitism. These expulsions, the motion claims, were “deeply unjust.”
The motion further states the "Ten Pledges" made by the Board of Deputies, the leading Jewish umbrella organization in the UK, “deliberately conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism.”
The Ten Pledges were made as a means to help the Labour Party win back support from the Jewish community, after numerous allegations surfaced of antisemitic beliefs among members of the party under Corbyn's tenure as leader, as well as an internal culture of antisemitism.
The motion further aims to call upon the Labour Party nationwide to follow in its steps in rejecting the IHRA definition of antisemitism and the Ten Pledges.
“Islington North CLP to call upon the Labour Party nationally to repudiate the IHRA misdefinition of antisemitism, along with its so-called examples, and also repudiates acceptance of the Board of Deputies `Ten Pledges,’" the motion – called for by Michael Ellman, a supporter of the pro-Corbyn group Jewish Voice for Labour – stated, according to the Jewish Chronicle.
“These deliberately conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism, in effect, defining support for the rights and safety of Palestinians in Israel and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign with antisemitism.
“We consider that expulsions, suspensions and investigations of many good socialist, anti-racist comrades, nationally on grounds of supposed ‘antisemitism’ are deeply unjust and unjustified.
“We are deeply committed to opposing all forms of racism, including antisemitism. We are also deeply committed to opposing what we regard as false accusations of antisemitism.”
A second motion was proposed for debate, which calls on Labour to instruct new leader Sir Keir Starmer pressure Israel over its planned annexation of  parts of the West Bank, with the motion stating it could even go so far as sanctioning the Jewish state, "if necessary," the Jewish Chronicle reported.
Corbyn has been the parliamentarian representing Islington North since 1983. Over the years, he has worked his way up the Labour Party and eventually took up the leadership position in 2015. In that time, he presided over numerous antisemitism scandals.
According to the BBC, Corbyn's leadership was cited as a major reason why many voters who previously voted Labour instead voted for the Conservative Party led by incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the 2019 UK general elections.


Tags Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour Party antisemitism labour antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Genet Dasa COVID-19 crisis makes ‘routine’ experience of minorities unbearable By GENET DASA
Susan Hattis Rolef Likud MK David Amsalem’s plenary performance By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Arye Gut Azerbaijan: a true and reliable strategic partner of Israel in the world By ARYE GUT
Ehud Eilam Israel and Hamas against PIJ By EHUD EILAM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by