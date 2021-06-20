EU releases report of incitement, antisemitism in Palestinian textbooks

The EU released its report on Palestinian Authority textbooks, showing instances of antisemitism and incitement to violence, four months after its completion.Friday’s release of the report, excerpts from which The Jerusalem Post had published after obtaining it earlier this month, sparked condemnations across the European Parliament. The report, completed in February, includes dozens of examples of encouragement of violence and demonization of Israel and of Jews.Last week, 22 members of the European Parliament from a range of major parties demanded that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen withhold aid to the PA over the books that "preach antisemitism, incitement and the glorification of violence and terrorism...violating fundamental EU values and our declared goal to help advance peace and the two-state solution."EU Parliament Budgetary Affairs Committee Vice-Chairman Niclas Herbst called for 5% of EU funding to the PA and UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, to be withheld and redirected to NGOs that adhere to UNESCO education standards.Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se which studies textbooks in the Middle East, pointed out that the report was only released after the European parliament made three different declarations condemning antisemitism in the PA curriculum, as well as dozens of parliamentary questions.“While deeply flawed, [the report states what has been obvious to all for years: that the Palestinian Authority systematically incites over a million children to antisemitism, hate and violence every school day,” Sheff said. “The question remains: will the EU finally take action to condition EU funding to the Palestinian authority on reforms to the curriculum as the European parliament has demanded?"
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}European Union commissioned the report in 2019 from the Georg Eckert Institute for International Textbook Research and kept it under wraps after its completion in February. Brussels directly funds the salaries of teachers and the writers of textbooks, which, the report indicates, encourage and glorify violence against Israelis and Jews.The report, which is almost 200 pages long, examines 156 textbooks and 16 teachers’ guides. The texts are mostly from 2017-2019 but 18 are from 2020. Excerpts from the report were previously published in German newspaper Bild.The report includes dozens of examples of encouragement of violence and demonization of Israel and of Jews.The textbooks present “ambivalent – sometimes hostile – attitudes towards Jews and the characteristics they attribute to the Jewish people.... Frequent use of negative attributions in relation to the Jewish people... suggest a conscious perpetuation of anti-Jewish prejudice, especially when embedded in the current political context.”An exercise in one religious studies textbook asks students to discuss the “repeated attempts by the Jews to kill the prophet” Muhammad and asks who are “other enemies of Islam.”“It is not so much the sufferings of the Prophet or the actions of the companions that appear to be the focus of this teaching unit but, rather, the alleged perniciousness of the Jews,” the report states.The report identifies “the creation of a connection between the stated deception of the ‘Jews’ in the early days of Islam and the insinuated behavior of Jews today,” calling it “extremely escalatory.” One textbook ties Muhammad’s aunt who clubbed a Jew to death to a question about Palestinian women’s steadfastness in the face of “Jewish Zionistic occupation.”One textbook promotes a conspiracy theory that Israel removed the original stones of ancient sites in Jerusalem and replaced them with ones bearing “Zionist drawings and shapes.”The concept of “resistance” is a recurring theme in the textbooks studied, along with calls for the Palestinians to be liberated via a revolution. To clarify the concept, one textbook has a photo with the caption “Palestinian revolutionaries” featuring five masked men toting machine guns.Glorification and praise of terrorists who attacked Israelis can be found not only in history or social studies books, but also in science and math books, such as one that mentions a school named after the “shahid” (martyr) Abu Jihad, a leader of the First Intifada. A demonstration of Newton’s second law includes Palestinians using slingshots to strike at Israeli soldiers.Dalal al-Mughrabi was a Palestinian woman involved in a 1978 bus hijacking in which she and her accomplices murdered 38 Israelis, including 13 children. She is a much-admired figure in Palestinian society. Textbooks repeatedly refer to her in the context of female empowerment. The report says there are “no further portraits of significant female figures in Palestinian history,” implying that “the path of violence [is] the only option for women to demonstrate an outstanding commitment to their people and country.”In addition, most maps erase the State of Israel entirely, portraying the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea as Palestine, and the term “Zionist occupation” is used to refer to Israel.