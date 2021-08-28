The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

FBI paid over 100,000$ to neo-Nazi for insider info - report

A convicted felon belonging to a US neo-Nazi hate group was paid over 100,000$ by the FBI over the course of 18 years for information on the neo-Nazi underworld.

By ELIAV BREUER  
AUGUST 28, 2021 05:05
A poster used by the Atomwaffen Division to threaten journalists, from a court document filed on August 13 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
A poster used by the Atomwaffen Division to threaten journalists, from a court document filed on August 13 2021
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A convicted felon linked to a US neo-Nazi hate group was paid over 100,000$ by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over the course of 18 years in order to provide information about his fellow group-members, a recent court document revealed.
The informant, Joshua Caleb Sutter of Columbia, South Carolina, was a member of a neo-Nazi terrorist network called The Atomwaffen Division, listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and a terrorist group by multiple governments.
Members of the Atomwaffen Division have been convicted of a number of murders, planned terrorist attacks and other criminal actions, including the alleged killing of a gay Jewish college student in January 2018. 
Sutter married the owner of a publishing house self-described as a "decidedly darker spiritual press" that printed neo-Nazi propaganda and eventually began to operate the company himself. He also worked as an employee at a store for racist memorabilia. 
But Sutter also secretly worked as an FBI informant since 2003 and accrued a nice salary, according to investigative journalist Ali Winston.
Winston's claim was based on information that she located in a court document in the case of a different Atomwaffen member and resident of Texas named Kaleb Cole and was filed two weeks ago. Cole was the subject of an FBI investigation under suspicion of designing racist and antisemitic posters and sending them as warnings to journalists whom they disliked. Some of the journalists were singled out as being Jewish and black.
The document was a motion to suppress evidence filed by Cole's lawyer. In the document, the lawyer argues that Cole's house was searched illegally since the incriminating information against Cole was provided solely by Sutter and that the FBI affidavit did not mention that Sutter was being paid for his work, as required by the law.
Sutter was arrested and convicted in 2003 on charges of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number and an unregistered silencer. He was drafted by the FBI to serve as an informant in exchange for cash and consideration regarding his sentence. 
"Since 2003, he [the informant] has been paid over $140,000 for this work. More importantly, the CI [confidential informant] has been paid $78,133.20 plus an expense advance of $4,378.60 since February 7, 2018, which almost entirely coincides with his work on the investigation into Mr. Cole and Atomwaffen," the document reads.
"The CI is a convicted felon and currently owns and operates a publishing company that distributes white supremacist writings. The CI began his long career as a professional informant in exchange for consideration regarding his sentence on a federal conviction for possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and an unregistered silencer. He has continued this work for pay."
Although Sutter is not mentioned by name, the only person associated with Cole and Atomwaffen who matches the description is Sutter, according to Winston. 
A poster used by the Atomwaffen Division to threaten journalists, from a court document filed on August 13 2021 (credit: Courtesy) A poster used by the Atomwaffen Division to threaten journalists, from a court document filed on August 13 2021 (credit: Courtesy)
JOSHUA CALEB Sutter was known in the past in the neo-Nazi underworld as Wulfran Hall, the High Counsel of Aryan Nations. The alias was removed from the group's online platforms in 2005 when an Aryan Nation pastor accused him of being an informant.
Sutter works at a memorabilia store in South Carolina owned by his father, David Sutter, himself a prominent member of a white supremacist and neo-secessionist hate group named The League of the South. The store flies a giant Confederate flag and sells Confederate army replica swords and pro-slavery revisionist history tomes, among other racist artifacts. 
The publishing house he operated, Martinet Press, printed texts with influences from Nazi esotericism and the occult.
"At Martinet Press, we concern ourselves with publishing texts that reflect the darkness that is endemic to real antinomian spirituality. In this we are unapologetic, and remain committed to making available texts that instruct, rather than entertain," the publishing house's website says.
In its Twitter feed, Martinet Press defined itself using hashtags such as Satanism, Satan, and Islam.
One of the press' relatively known books is "The Devil's Quran," which offers "a path for those who are willing to enter Hell and claim the Devil as their lord," according to its online blurb. 


Tags FBI neo-nazi antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by