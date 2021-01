France's Shoah memorial vandalised on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Paris police discovered the graffitis early on Wednesday morning, the AP reported, as ceremonies were planned around the world to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on the day of the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp on January 27, 1945. As the world commemorated on Wednesday the Holocaust Memorial Day and the six million Jews killed by the Nazis, France’s Holocaust Memorial was vandalized with pro-Uighur graffiti, the Agence Press (AP) reported.Paris police discovered the graffitis early on Wednesday morning, the AP reported, as ceremonies were planned around the world to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on the day of the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp on January 27, 1945.

The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the graffiti on one of the walls on which the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust are written. The embassy expressed its shock and anger at the vandalism in such a symbolic day