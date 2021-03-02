Frontier Airlines forcibly removes Jewish family from plane



Members of a large group, including adults, refused to wear masks as flight 2878 was preparing for departure from MIA-LGA. Repeated requests to comply with federal law necessitated their removal from the flight. The issue did not stem from a child under 2. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) March 1, 2021

“Multiple people, including several adults, were asked repeatedly to wear their masks and refused to do so,” the airline responded in a statement on Sunday night.

Passengers on the flight said that the child seemed to be the reason for the family’s removal.

The flight was eventually canceled and passengers were booked on alternative flights.

In the video, passengers can be heard screaming at flight staff for unjustified action.

Disturbing incident the last hour on a @FlyFrontier flight as staff told a Hasidic couple to get off because their 18 month old had no mask. Applause is heard as the couple started leaving. Travels say on camera that the applause came from staff who also cheered that “we did it.” pic.twitter.com/rA2JQmI1tU March 1, 2021

