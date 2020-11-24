The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
German far-right activists wish to protest ‘Zionism’ in front of synagogue

The event is scheduled for Tuesday in Brunswick, 120 miles west of Berlin, the Braunschweiger Zeitung reported Friday.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 05:34
POLICE IN a van guard the Jewish synagogue and community center in the northern German city of Bremen. (photo credit: REUTERS)
POLICE IN a van guard the Jewish synagogue and community center in the northern German city of Bremen.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Right-wing extremists in Germany are planning to demonstrate for “freedom for Palestine” and against “Zionism” in front of a synagogue.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday in Brunswick, 120 miles west of Berlin, the Braunschweiger Zeitung reported Friday.
Separately, on Friday, an unknown individual threw a large stone slab at a window of the Jewish Community in Essen, 150 miles west of Brunswick, the RIAS anti-racism watchdog group reported. No one was hurt in the incident, which police are investigating as a possible hate crime.
The organizers of the Brunswick rally belong to the far-right Dierechte party and have advertised the event on social networks as scheduled to take place between 7:33 and 7:45 p.m. – a reference to the 12 years in power of the Nazi Party 1930s and ’40s.
“Freedom for Palestine – Humanity is non-negotiable. Stop Zionism!” the slogan for the event reads.
City authorities said they have not authorized the demonstration and will disperse it if it takes place.
In Wesel, a town 20 miles northwest of Essen, unidentified individuals stole a large stone plaque from the local Jewish cemetery that displayed the names of hundreds of Jews and other victims of Nazism, Radio K.W. reported Friday.


