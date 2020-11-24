German far-right activists wish to protest ‘Zionism’ in front of synagogue

Right-wing extremists in Germany are planning to demonstrate for “freedom for Palestine” and against “Zionism” in front of a synagogue.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday in Brunswick, 120 miles west of Berlin, the Braunschweiger Zeitung reported Friday.

Separately, on Friday, an unknown individual threw a large stone slab at a window of the Jewish Community in Essen , 150 miles west of Brunswick, the RIAS anti-racism watchdog group reported. No one was hurt in the incident, which police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The organizers of the Brunswick rally belong to the far-right Dierechte party and have advertised the event on social networks as scheduled to take place between 7:33 and 7:45 p.m. – a reference to the 12 years in power of the Nazi Party 1930s and ’40s.

“Freedom for Palestine – Humanity is non-negotiable. Stop Zionism!” the slogan for the event reads.

City authorities said they have not authorized the demonstration and will disperse it if it takes place.

In Wesel, a town 20 miles northwest of Essen, unidentified individuals stole a large stone plaque from the local Jewish cemetery that displayed the names of hundreds of Jews and other victims of Nazism, Radio K.W. reported Friday.