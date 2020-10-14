The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

German MPs must know they ‘support antisemitic BDS movement’ - official

BDS uses the same language once used by Nazis to express: ‘Don't buy from Jews!’ Today, this means: ‘Do not buy from Israel!’

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 19:44
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS (photo credit: REUTERS)
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The German commissioner to combat antisemitism in the state of Hesse, Uwe Becker, on Wednesday stepped up his criticism of three left-wing MPs who are on the advisory board of a BDS entity that seeks Israel’s destruction, declaring they should be aware that they support an antisemitic campaign.
Becker told The Jerusalem Post that “I think that over the past weeks, there was enough time for all representatives of the German Bundestag to see, that the DPG is not stepping back from their support of the antisemitic BDS [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] movement.”
He added that “And everybody who supports BDS or affiliated groups should know that he or she supports an antisemitic movement.”
Becker continued that “The self-declared human rights movement is in reality a machine of intimidation, a new form of terror against Israel. The actions range from branding Israeli goods in stores to intimidating artists and scientists to disrupting events. BDS uses the same language once used by Nazis to express: ‘Don't buy from Jews!’ Today, this means: ‘Do not buy from Israel!’”
The three members of the German parliaments who are on the advisory board of the pro-BDS group, the German-Palestinian Society, are Omid Nouripour (The Green Party), Aydan Özoguz (Social Democratic Party) and Christine Buchholz (The Left Party).
The Post sent press queries to all three MPs, including the head of the German-Palestinian Society, Nazih Musharbash.
After the Free Democratic Party MP Olaf in der Beek resigned from the pro-BDS group in May, Charlotte Knobloch, the head of the Munich Jewish community and a Holocaust survivor, urged, in a statement to the Post, that the remaining MPs resign. She said: “All true democrats ought to follow in der Beek's example and leave the German-Palestinian Society advisory board.”
The European Jewish Congress along with many German Jewish leaders have called on the MPs to resign.
The Post sent a press a query to Volker Beck, a German Green Party politician, who frequently criticizes German BDS activities. Beck has refused to condemn the BDS activities of the German-Palestinian Society and the MPs on the advisory board.
The Post has asked Beck if the MPs should resign. Yet he has refused to issue a detailed comment since the Post first reported on the BDS activities of his Green Party colleague Omid Nouripour in early 2020.


Tags germany bds antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by