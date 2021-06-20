The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Germany bans Hamas flag after antisemitic incidents occurred amid escalation

The report stated that the law was proposed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 20, 2021 14:09
PALESTINIANS WAVE Hamas flags on the last Friday of Ramadan in protest over the possible eviction of families in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, earlier this month. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
PALESTINIANS WAVE Hamas flags on the last Friday of Ramadan in protest over the possible eviction of families in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, earlier this month.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The German government banned the flag of Hamas this week following a spat of antisemitic incidents that took place during the pro-Palestinian protests that took place in the country during the most recent escalation between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip last month.
According to Deutsche Welle, citing the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, all parties in the coalition of the German government agreed that the symbol should be marked as a symbol of hate following the antisemitic incidents – even though one party raised the constitutional ramifications that could arise from such as ban.
According to the report, the law was proposed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party.
"We do not want the flags of terrorist organizations to be waved on German soil," said a spokesperson for the party Thorsten Frei, according to DW.
In Germany last month, the “most violent [antisemitic] incidents were in the southern Berlin district of Neukölln, where demonstrators who gathered in solidarity with Palestinians burned Israeli flags, chanted anti-Israel slogans and waved Hamas banners,” a report in The Guardian noted.
The German anti-Israel attacks may have been fueled from Ankara where the pro-Hamas ruling party has used its diaspora for years to increase extremism.
In the German city of Mannheim, various arrests were made for hate speech. “In Cologne, a pro-Palestine protest drew 800 participants, twice the number (as in Mannheim) before police broke it up. There were also large gatherings in Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Hanover, where calls were made for the dissolution of Israel,” The Guardian noted.
At a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Gelsenkirchen one fascist yelled out “s**t Jews.” At the same demonstration, the target of which was a synagogue, Turkish flags were flown while Israeli flags were burned. In Munich a man was called a “Jewish pig” and attacked, although it was not clear if it was linked to anti-Israel incidents.
The German parliament has taken action against similar Middle East terror groups in the past.
After years of pressure from the US (both the Obama and Trump administrations) and the Israeli government, Germany’s interior minister banned all activities of the Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah within the federal republic’s territory in May of last year.  
Israel and the United States have long pushed for Germany to ban the Shi’ite terrorist group. Germany previously drew a distinction between Hezbollah's political arm and its military units, which fought alongside President Bashar Assad's army in Syria.
Hezbollah symbols may not be used publicly in any assembly, or in print, audio and visual material in Germany, and its assets will be confiscated “to the benefit of the Federal Republic of Germany,” the Interior Ministry’s press release read.
The ban was because Hezbollah is a terrorist group, and also because it “calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel and questions the right of the State of Israel to exist.
Security officials believe that up to 1,050 people in Germany are associated with Hezbollah.
Zachary Keyser, Seth J. Frantzman, Lahav Harkov and Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Hamas germany
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel and PA need to work together on COVID vaccines

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by