The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

UN's Guterres: COVID-19 created antisemitism spike, as neo-Nazism rises

"Antisemitism continues to blight our world. It is sad, but not surprising, that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered yet another eruption of this poisonous ideology."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 26, 2021 03:46
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/FILE PHOTO)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/FILE PHOTO)
COVID-19 has triggered a new wave of antisemitism at a time when Neo-Nazism and white supremacy was already on the rise, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday night.
"Antisemitism continues to blight our world. It is sad, but not surprising, that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered yet another eruption of this poisonous ideology," Guterres said as he spoke at a special ceremony at the Park East Synagogue in New York City, ahead of Wednesday's International Holocaust Remembrance Day. 
He painted a bleak picture in which antisemitism, xenophobia, hate speech, white supremacy, Neo-Nazism and Holocaust denial has grown stronger. 
"In Europe, the United States and elsewhere, white supremacists are organizing and recruiting across borders, flaunting the symbols and tropes of the Nazis and their murderous ambitions," Guterres said.
Such symbols were also part of the Capitol riots, he said.
Guterres added that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in 2019 recorded the highest level of antisemitic incidents since it began tracking the matter in 1979, Guterres explained. 
The more time people spend online, the more vulnerable they are to propaganda, fear and hatred disseminated by the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis.
"They even trade information on how to infect minority communities, by effectively making themselves into bioweapons," Guterres said.
In some counties Neo-Nazis ideas have entered mainstream debate in other nations Neo-Nazis have "infiltrated police and state security services," he said.
The rise of these dangerous ideologies, he said, have come about as the result of "a global attack on truth that has reduced the role of science and fact based analysis in public life."
Guterres added that, "When truth dies, it is far easier to exploit real and imagined differences between groups to scapegoat communities and groups of people."
Recovery from COVID-19 must also address issues that were exposed by the pandemic, such as antisemitism, he explained.
"There is no vaccine for antisemitism and xenophobia. But our best weapon remains the truth," he stated.
Global action is needed, he urged, to build "an alliance against the growth and spread of neo-Nazism and white supremacy, and to fight propaganda and disinformation." 


Tags adl United Nations nazi Antonio Guterres white supremacist hate crime neo-nazi antisemitism Hate speech xenophobia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by