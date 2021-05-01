Hannity hit with antisemitism allegation after 'Bolshevik Bernie' tweet

Fox News host and right-wing media personality Sean Hannity received a heavy bit of criticism online on Friday night after tweeting an article which users have argued features an age-old antisemitic trope.



We are BEGINNING to create an economy that works for all. But more must be done. We must raise the minimum wage to $15, provide health care for all, lower prescription drug costs, forgive student debt and demand the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share of taxes. https://t.co/FMLrurmze9 April 30, 2021

The article, titled "BOLSHEVIK BERNIE: Sanders Says Dems Just ‘Beginning to Create an Economy That Works For All,’" covers Jewish Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' response to US President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, wherein the president laid out his vision for the coming years.

Sanders, who is Jewish, identifies politically as a democratic socialist. While his views are traditionally considered more radical than Biden, who has long been known as a moderate in the Democratic Party, they are a far cry from the Marxist-Leninist ideology which the Bolshevists originally advocated for before sliding into authoritarianism.



"To me, democratic socialism means democracy. It means creating a government that represents all of us, not just the wealthiest people in the country," Sanders said in a The article photo shows President Biden hugging Senator Sanders, further implying a kinship between the two veteran politicians, which have long been known to differ on a wide variety of economic and political views. "To me, democratic socialism means democracy. It means creating a government that represents all of us, not just the wealthiest people in the country," Sanders said in a 2015 interview. The article photo shows President Biden hugging Senator Sanders, further implying a kinship between the two veteran politicians, which have long been known to differ on a wide variety of economic and political views.

The antisemitic trope in question dates back over 100 years to the anti-communist Russian White Party, whose 1917 pamphlet The Jewish Bolshevism featured in racist propaganda which featured ideas that eventually made their way to the German Nazi Party, which propagated and popularized them in the German consciousness in the 1930s.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

According to Prof. André Gerrits from the University of Amsterdam, in far-right politics, the antisemitic canards of "Jewish Bolshevism", "Jewish Communism" - as well as the Zionist Occupation Government conspiracy theory, which alleges that Jews control world politics - are catchwords falsely asserting that Communism is a Jewish conspiracy.

The article itself didn't do much to explain the use of this kind of language, which functions to compare the democratic socialist demands in Sanders' tweet - a $15 minimum wage, health care for all, lower drug costs, student debt forgiveness and and higher corporate tax rate - to the totalitarian state of Stalin, which is understandably many people's first association when the word 'Bolshevism' is used.

Instead, the article goes on to discuss the fact that Biden's speech received lower ratings than previous presidential speeches, before diving into Texas Senator Ted Cruz's analysis of the speech, which the Texas Senator - who fell asleep as Biden spoke - classified as being both "boring" and "radical."

Noted Twitter user @AntisemitismCow was one of the first to make the connection between the article and the canard, retweeting the article, accompanied by its signature "MOOOOOOOOOOOO."

Additional Twitter users were quick to flood the comments on the tweet with comparisons to the Nazis' use of the term, but one comment perhaps stood out as the perhaps the most poignant marker of the problematic nature of the tweet.