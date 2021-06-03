Hate crime complaint against pro-Palestinian protesters in Winnipeg

Police in Winnipeg are looking into a hate-crime complaint filed in relation to a pro-Palestinian rally held last month amid the escalation in violence between Israel and the allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip, according to the Winnipeg Sun.B'nai B'rith Canada, an arm of the pro-Israel advocacy group, filed the complaint and is looking to charge the protesters for playing an antisemitic song composed by Hamas, and further seeking politicians to recognize the action as being a hate-crime. The protest, held on May 15, four days after the outbreak in violence, attracted hundreds who were championing the Palestinian cause while condemning Israel in front of the Manitoba Legislature.The protest culminated in activists on both sides of the picket line voicing their opinions on the most recent conflict, separated by a company of around 50 Winnipeg police officers - lobbing death threats, insults and beverages at one another.The song itself, incorporated lyrics written by Hamas that said: "Get lost, you son of a Jew!," adding that Jewish people have no rights in Israel and all they should expect from living in Israel is violence and torment, according to the report.Winnipeg Muslim leaders said that the playing of the song and the chants of the protesters were “regrettable and unbecoming of the spirit of the gathering," according to the Winnipeg Sun.“We can criticize the policies of the Israeli government, but it is not acceptable to denounce any peoples because of their religion or to promote hate no matter how angry or hurt we are,” they added, the report stated.
