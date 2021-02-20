The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hate mail to French-Jewish lawmaker tells her to ‘prepare for the camps’



By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 03:23
Antisemitic graffiti near a London Underground station. The graffiti reads "dirty f***ing Jew" beside an image of a swastika.
(photo credit: COURTESY COMMUNITY SECURITY TRUST)
Antisemitic graffiti near a London Underground station. The graffiti reads “dirty f***ing Jew” beside an image of a swastika.
(photo credit: COURTESY COMMUNITY SECURITY TRUST)
 In a spate of antisemitic incidents in Western Europe, a swastika was carved into the door of a Swiss synagogue and a Jewish lawmaker in France received hate mail telling her to “get ready for the camps.”
Yaël Braun-Pivet, a Jewish lawmaker of the LREM centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday shared on Twitter an antisemitic hate mail that she received in her private email.
In addition to referencing death camps, the author wrote “This time, it’s the Muslims who will deal with you.” Also, “Jews can no longer come into some neighborhoods. Within two generations it will be whole cities. Demography determines laws.”
In the Switzerland incident, the members of the Jewish Community of Biel on Thursday found the words “Sieg Heil” and “Jews pack” etched onto the door of their synagogue alongside the swastika. Police are searching for suspects, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities wrote in a statement.
Earlier this month, pig meat was left at two other synagogues in Switzerland.
Separately, the words “Hitler force” were scrawled with a black marker on the car of a Jewish family in Milan, Italy, earlier this week.


