The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

50% of Swiss Jews faced antisemitic abuse in past five years - study

"There is an 'everyday' antisemitism in Switzerland."

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 4, 2020 20:35
A Swiss flag is pictured during the sunrise on the Commercial and Financial District in Geneva, Switzerland, November 23, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A Swiss flag is pictured during the sunrise on the Commercial and Financial District in Geneva, Switzerland, November 23, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A recent study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland, where approximately 18,000 Jews live, revealed that of the 500 Swiss Jews that were questioned, 50% reported having been targeted with antisemitic abuse in the past five years, according to the Algemeiner.
Professor Dirk Baier, the director of the survey, told the Berner Oberlander that the antisemitism "obviously comes from the middle of society," referring to middle-class citizens. These are in contrast to residents of Western European countries, where it is those who live in poverty and who immigrated to such countries who hold biases against Jews, Baier claims. He says that attacks in such countries are oftentimes motivated by extremist views.
He said that the results did not surprise him following the governmental survey which revealed that one in 10 residents of the country held negative views of Jews.
"There is an 'everyday antisemitism' in Switzerland," said Dominic Pugatsch, head of the GRA Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism, whose research supported the survey's conclusions. "Verbal harassment is unfortunately widespread on the street, at work or at school."
Animosities like that directed at Jews is also directed at other minorities, Baier explained. "If you asked 500 black people in Switzerland about their experiences, you’d probably get responses similar to those of the Jewish community now," he said.
The survey showed that Jews were most commonly attacked with verbal threats and insults in workplaces, schools, and public areas. Other survey responders, 6% of them, said that they had experienced antisemitism in targeted vandalism of their properties, while 3.5% had been targets of physical violence.
One of the people who participated in the survey said that, out of fear of being targeted with antisemitism, he does not wear his kippah out in public. When he had done so in the past, passersby had shouted antisemitic comments at him while passing by, such as "Heil Hitler."


Tags switzerland diaspora survey antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by