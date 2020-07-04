50% of Swiss Jews faced antisemitic abuse in past five years - study

A recent study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland, where approximately 18,000 Jews live, revealed that of the 500 Swiss Jews that were questioned, 50% reported having been targeted with antisemitic abuse in the past five years, according to the Algemeiner.Professor Dirk Baier, the director of the survey, told the Berner Oberlander that the antisemitism "obviously comes from the middle of society," referring to middle-class citizens. These are in contrast to residents of Western European countries, where it is those who live in poverty and who immigrated to such countries who hold biases against Jews, Baier claims. He says that attacks in such countries are oftentimes motivated by extremist views. He said that the results did not surprise him following the governmental survey which revealed that one in 10 residents of the country held negative views of Jews."There is an 'everyday antisemitism' in Switzerland," said Dominic Pugatsch, head of the GRA Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism, whose research supported the survey's conclusions. "Verbal harassment is unfortunately widespread on the street, at work or at school."Animosities like that directed at Jews is also directed at other minorities, Baier explained. "If you asked 500 black people in Switzerland about their experiences, you’d probably get responses similar to those of the Jewish community now," he said.The survey showed that Jews were most commonly attacked with verbal threats and insults in workplaces, schools, and public areas. Other survey responders, 6% of them, said that they had experienced antisemitism in targeted vandalism of their properties, while 3.5% had been targets of physical violence.One of the people who participated in the survey said that, out of fear of being targeted with antisemitism, he does not wear his kippah out in public. When he had done so in the past, passersby had shouted antisemitic comments at him while passing by, such as "Heil Hitler."