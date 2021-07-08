Headstones in Jewish cemetery defaced in southeast Baltimore



Police investigate vandalism of gravestones at German Hill Road Jewish Cemetery https://t.co/bc6pEpL0oM July 7, 2021 "Painting swastikas on Jewish gravestones is an intentional act of antisemitism, and a despicable act of hate," said Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, according to WBAL-TV 11.

"Maybe it was teenagers doing it because they know swastikas get a lot of attention, or maybe it was people with deeper hate. I don't know which, but either way it's not acceptable," Libit said.

According to Libit, there is a spike of antisemitism throughout the community. His group is focused on fighting the hate.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka shared the photos on Twitter and Facebook, decrying the act.