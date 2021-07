Headstones in Jewish cemetery defaced in southeast Baltimore

Police investigate vandalism of gravestones at German Hill Road Jewish Cemetery https://t.co/bc6pEpL0oM July 7, 2021 "Painting swastikas on Jewish gravestones is an intentional act of antisemitism, and a despicable act of hate," said Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, according to WBAL-TV 11.

"Maybe it was teenagers doing it because they know swastikas get a lot of attention, or maybe it was people with deeper hate. I don't know which, but either way it's not acceptable," Libit said.

According to Libit, there is a spike of antisemitism throughout the community. His group is focused on fighting the hate.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka shared the photos on Twitter and Facebook, decrying the act.

Thirteen gravestones in a Jewish cemetery southeast Baltimore were found on Sunday defaced with antisemitic messages , including swastikas.