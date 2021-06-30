The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic vandals target San Diego State University Chabad house

The two vandals were recorded on CCTV Friday morning breaking off a branch of the large menorah outside the Chabad house and ripping a banner with the faces of students on it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2021 09:34
San Diego State University (SDSU). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
San Diego State University (SDSU).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Vandals targeted a Chabad house at San Diego State University (SDSU) in what seems to be an antisemitic attack, attempting to topple the large menorah outside, local CBS affiliate CBS8 reported.
The two vandals were recorded on CCTV Friday morning breaking off a branch of the large menorah outside the Chabad house and ripping a banner with the faces of students on it.
“They just came by the Chabad House and started tearing out the banner behind us. They went from one side, grabbed a piece of it, went to the other side and started tearing the banner. If that wasn’t enough, they decided to go and destroy part of the menorah,” SDSU Chabad Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah told CBS8, adding "It's just very, very upsetting. It's frustrating."
The university condemned the vandalism, releasing a statement in support of the Jewish community.
“To members of our Jewish community: Our campus community stands with you and is in opposition to every act of bias and discrimination targeting you — all of which fail to undermine who you are and the many positive contributions you make to our community,” SDSU president Adela de la Torre said in a statement, according to local ABC affiliate KGTV.
The SDSU Hillel further condemned the incident. 
"San Diego State University should be a safe place for Jewish students at all times," the Hillel wrote in an Instagram post. "We will continue to work with the administration, Chabad, [Anti-Defamation League] and other community partners to ensure Jewish students feel seen and heard."
 
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help fund a replacement for the banner and repair the menorah. After only four days, it has already reached almost $5,900 of its $10,000 goal.
This is the second time since April that the Chabad house was targeted.
On April 15, burglars broke into the building and stole sentimental photographs, the Algemeiner reported at the time.
One of the culprits bragged about the theft online and posted pictures, but later apologized after they were identified. The items were returned by early May.
This is also not the first time SDSU has sparked controversy for antisemitism. 
In late 2019, the university made headlines for its decision to invite Ava Muhammad, a spokesperson for the Nation of Islam led by alleged antisemite Louis Farrakhan, to speak at a program on the topic of US reparations for slavery. 
Muhammad had in the past referred to Jews as "godless... blood-sucking parasites [that] sell us alcohol, drugs, depraved sex, and every other type of low-life thing."
Following backlash, however, the university revised their speakers list and did not include Muhammad.
In 2020, the university made headlines once again for a similar decision, this time inviting convicted Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled to speak on a Zoom webinar.
Khaled, who as a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) hijacked El Al Flight 219 on September 6, 1970, was due to address an event hosted by SFSU’s Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) study program, titled “Who’s Narratives? Gender, Justice and Resistance: a conversation with Leila Khaled.”
However, after the combined efforts of lawyers and activists, Zoom canceled the webinar.
According to San Diego's ADL, the state of California ranks third nationwide for the number of antisemitic incidents, which have been rising across the US.


Tags Chabad university vandalism antisemitism san diego
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by