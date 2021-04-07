Holocaust Remembrance Day: Two survivors' tales of survival and hope

Gavi Gonen. (Photo credit: Peer Levin Communications)

Gavi Gonen (Gross) was born in 1929 to Emilia and Ludwig Gross, in Kosice, then part of Czechoslovakia. When the Nazis invaded the area in 1944, which was up until then under Hungarian control, the fate of Kosice’s 12,000 Jews was inevitable. Gavi was transferred with his parents and sister, and the rest of Kosice’s Jews to the Kosice Ghetto and from there, in the summer of 1944 they were sent in a crowded cattle car to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“It was a drive of four days and four nights drive, with 80 or 90 people in a cattle car, without water. No room to sit, so we were standing the whole time. And then we arrived at Auschwitz.”

“I was with my parents, my grandmother, my sister, and other close family. I was selected with my sister and veteran prisoners asked me if I could speak Slovak or Hungarian and I was snuck into the line to work, the first time my life was saved.”

“From May to August 1944, the crematoriums dealt with around 300,000 Jews who arrived from Hungary and Theresienstadt. You know what is going on there. You see it. You hear it. You live there,” Gavi told the Post.

“The sense of smell, the smell of burning bodies. The sense of sound, people shouting, the screams you heard. The sense of sight, the things you saw. All the senses. You smelt. You heard. You saw.”

In January 1945, as Soviet forces were closing in on Auschwitz, Gavi was sent on a death march to Buchenwald, where he remained until April 1945. Gavi was again put on a train to Theresienstadt, where he remained until the end of the war.

“I returned home even though I knew nobody would be there. No parents, no sister, no grandparents.”

After the war, Gavi joined a pioneering training program HaShomer Hatzair youth movement and immigrated to Israel illegally via Belgium.

His ship was captured by the British and he was placed in detention in the Atlit detention camp. After the liberation in September 1946, Gavi finally joined his youth group at Kibbutz Nir David.

During the War of Independence, he fought in the Palmach, and after the war joined friends that he had known from Slovakia and together they moved to Kibbutz Baram, near the Lebanese border.

Gavi is philosophical about the two distinct periods of his life, split between the horrors of the Holocaust. “Our lives begin in 1949, we came here, a group of Czechs, Romanians, Israelis, and we decided we can all live together here we never asked for anything because of what we went through. We did it all ourselves.”

Today, Gavi is a happy 92-year-old with three daughters, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

"I live on a kibbutz that I chose, that I founded, that I built. I have family, I have children, I have my life here. I know that I chose right to be here."

Dalia Gavish’s story is maybe more of the unusual Holocaust stories. Unlike most survivors, Dalia was not from Central or Eastern Europe but was actually born in Haifa in 1937. Her parents were originally from Tarnow in Poland, and her grandparents and extended family remained there.

In the early summer of 1939 she travelled with her mother to family in Poland so that her mother could receive medical treatment. Her father remained in Haifa, yet three months later war broke out and the two were stuck in Eastern Europe as the Nazis invaded.

“The plan was that during the hospitalization I – a two-year-old toddler – would be with my grandparents. In May 1939 we arrived in Poland, innocent and unaware of the impending horror,” Dalia told the Post.

“We were only supposed to be there for three months, and then war broke out in September.”

All contact with Dalia’s father was lost and he was unaware for six years what had happened to his wife and his daughter.

They were interned in the Tarnow Ghetto of around 40,000 people, during which time they suffered severe starvation and survived several selections by the Nazis.

“Every day my mother had to go to work, and since she did not trust anyone – she took me with her,” Dalia told the Post. “An acquaintance of my mother's would wrap me in his coat so that I would not be discovered, and we would leave the ghetto and walk to Aryan side. I was ushered into a large hall that was actually a factory for making German uniforms, and there they would cover me. Mother sat not far from me and sewed - and only in retrospect, when I became a mother myself, did I understand her feelings. The fear that the four-year-old girl would sneeze, and an inspector would come and take her child to her death.”

One vivid image that sticks out in Dalia’s mind is that of the Germans’ uniforms that she saw every day. “Although I was a girl and did not understand everything, to this day I remember the fear I felt every time I saw the uniform. Mostly the black uniforms, the ones with the skulls on them.

“I also remember the first time I felt hungry. I was very hungry.” After the liquidation of the Tarnow Ghetto in September 1943, Dalia and her mother were moved around from camp to camp and spent time in Bergen-Belsen. They were released in May 1945 and attempted to make their way back to Israel.

“We boarded a ship, and in September 1945, on the eve Rosh Hashanah, we arrived at the port of Haifa,” Dalia said. “My father was waiting for us at the port, picked us up at his house, and I started living again – free.”

Dalia now has a son and two daughters, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, and she is of many survivors whose testimony is on record at the Ghetto Fighters' House museum in the Galilee.

Like Gavi her survival has ensured the existence of future generations of Israelis and Jews and that, as she says, is the ultimate victory: to have survived, and witnessed the future.