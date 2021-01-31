The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

How can blockchain preserve Holocaust testimonies from manipulation?

"Historical memories of atrocities like genocide are important to preserve so we do not repeat those same mistakes."

By SARAH CHEMLA  
JANUARY 31, 2021 13:58
Polish born Mordechai Fox, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day (photo credit: REUTERS)
Polish born Mordechai Fox, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In a world overwhelmed by social media and fake news, conspiracy theories and misleading claims, how will the world remember what truly happened during World War II? 
A nationwide survey conducted in 2020 in the United States revealed that over 1 in 10 adults under 40 do not recall ever having heard the word "Holocaust" before. The survey of Holocaust knowledge among millennials and Generation Z showed that many respondents were unclear about the basic facts of the genocide and that nearly 20 percent of millennials and Generation Z in New York believe Jews caused the Holocaust.
How Holocaust survivors testimonies will be preserved from manipulation and misinformation as time is passing, taking more and more lives as the years goes?
Jonathan Dotan, the Silicon Valley producer/writer and Stanford fellow leading Project Starling found the solution: Using blockchain and distributed ledgers technology (DLT) to effectively store, distribute, and verify the testimonials through sophisticated automated tracking and tracing. 
This will ensure better educational resources and act as a time proof stamped news portal, in a collaboration with leading blockchain companies Hedera Hashgraph and Filecoin, the USC Shoah Foundation founded by Steven Spielberg, and cryptographers from Stanford Engineering.
But what is blockchain and how does it work?
Put simply, blockchain is a technology that allows a piece of data to be sent digitally from individual to individual in a way that is secure, transparent, anonymous and without any intervention from a third-party or middleman.
Blockchain networks are decentralized and are therefore not subject to any governmental or centralized authority. They are managed by a global network which has no borders or restrictions. 
From the Holocaust to Anti-Rohingya mass violence, this technology will be used to for all genocide survivors testimonies, to preserve the truth of history in a time when the main source of information people have is social media. 
Dotan insisted on the necessity to preserve survivor testimony, saying that "Thanks to the willingness of some of the last survivors to share their stories, we’ve been given a valuable gift: a chance to bring the war into sharp focus again by viewing it through their lived experience."
"Historical memories of atrocities like genocide are important to preserve so we do not repeat those same mistakes."


Tags Holocaust blockchain wallet blockchain technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It is time for the Ultra-Orthodox to be drafted by the IDF

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

Government shuts down incoming and outgoing flights until end of month

Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by