Israel summons Philippines ambassador over anti-Israel UNHRC vote

The vote is unacceptable to Israel and rewards terrorism, Foreign Ministry Deputy-General for Asia and the Pacific Gilad Cohen said.

“It is unacceptable that a country like the Philippines, which suffers from extremist, murderous Islamic terrorism in its south, would support a decision that ignores the Hamas terrorist organization’s war crimes,” Cohen said.

Cohen added that Israel expects friendly countries like the Philippines to stand with Israel and not support resolutions that strengthen terrorism.

The UNHRC voted 24-9 on Thursday to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes during the recent 11-day round of fighting with Hamas in Gaza and beyond. Fourteen other countries abstained; no EU member states supported the resolution.

This was the first time the UNHRC established a permanent investigation of any UN member state. It was proposed by the Palestinian Authority and Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The opposing countries were Austria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Germany, Malawi, Marshall Islands, the United Kingdom and Uruguay. The abstentions came from Bahamas, Brazil, Denmark, Fiji, France, India, Italy, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Togo, and Ukraine.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that the “shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council’s blatant anti-Israel obsession.

“Once again, an immoral automatic majority at the Council whitewashes a genocidal terrorist organization that deliberately targets Israeli civilians while turning Gaza’s civilians into human shields.

“This while depicting as the ‘guilty party’ a democracy acting legitimately to protect its citizens from thousands of indiscriminate rocket attacks. This travesty makes a mockery of international law and encourages terrorists worldwide,” he said.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.