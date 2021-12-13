The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Italy ignored warnings of 1982 Rome synogogue attack, new documents show

According to the documents, Italian intelligence reportedly had precise information about the planned attack. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 05:11

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2021 05:15
Great Synagogue of Rome (photo credit: HERB NEUFELD/FLICKR)
Great Synagogue of Rome
(photo credit: HERB NEUFELD/FLICKR)
Italy had reportedly ignored warnings of a 1982 synagogue attack in Rome that left a two-year-old toddler dead and a few dozen civilians injured, according to new documents that were released last Friday by Italian media.
The Great Synagogue of Rome attack, which occurred on October 9, 1982, was carried out by five Palestinian terrorists. 
According to the documents, Italian intelligence reportedly had precise information about the planned attack. 
They also appear to confirm accusations Italy faced that they had an "agreement" not to interfere nor prevent the attack. Police had reportedly even reduced nearby security.
The documents also stated that Italian secret services had sent several warnings to the government that the Abu Nidal group was planning to carry out an attack during the Jewish holiday season and was likely to strike places of worship.
Great Synagogue of Rome (credit: REUTERS)Great Synagogue of Rome (credit: REUTERS)
Furthermore, the documents allege that the PLO, then being led by Yasser Arafat, signing an agreement with Italy in 1973, which promised for there to be no terror attacks on Italian soil in exchange for political support of Palestinians.


