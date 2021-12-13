Italy ignored warnings of 1982 Rome synogogue attack, new documents show

Italy had reportedly ignored warnings of a 1982 synagogue attack in Rome that left a two-year-old toddler dead and a few dozen civilians injured, according to new documents that were released last Friday by Italian media.

The Great Synagogue of Rome attack, which occurred on October 9, 1982, was carried out by five Palestinian terrorists.

According to the documents, Italian intelligence reportedly had precise information about the planned attack.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

They also appear to confirm accusations Italy faced that they had an "agreement" not to interfere nor prevent the attack. Police had reportedly even reduced nearby security.

The documents also stated that Italian secret services had sent several warnings to the government that the Abu Nidal group was planning to carry out an attack during the Jewish holiday season and was likely to strike places of worship.

Great Synagogue of Rome (credit: REUTERS)