The grassroots Jewish civil rights movement "End Jew Hatred" blasted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s California home on Monday with audio recordings of Holocaust-denying Tweets which currently live on the tech billionaire’s platform.



This protest comes amid the controversy of Trump's ban from major social media such as Twitter among others. End Jew Hatred blames Twitter's CEO for his inaction when users on his platform spread harmful lies about the systematic murder of 6 million Jews.

'End Jew Hatred' action in front of Twitter's CEO house. (Credit: End Jew Hatred)

“Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has banned so-called ‘COVID-denial’ on Twitter,” an End Jew Hatred activist involved said. “So why does Jack Dorsey continue to give Holocaust deniers and Jew-haters a bigger platform today than Hitler had in his time?”

“Dorsey has banned the voices of political leaders he deems hateful. Yet he leaves on neo-Nazi material," said Brooke Goldstein, Executive Director of The Lawfare Project and End Jew Hatred founder and activist, raising the following points:

"What kind of message does that send?

That he endorses Jew-hatred?

"If denying COVID and its 1.6 million victims is wrong – then denying the Holocaust and its 6 million victims is wrong,” added Goldstein. “Jack Dorsey: it’s time for you to end Holocaust denial and end Jew-hatred on Twitter.”

Some of the Holocaust-denying tweets which End Jew Hatred broadcasted in front of Dorsey's home on Monday include:

“Holocaust – not real.”

“The holocaust is fake to distract from the truth. 6 million Jews did not die.”

“The holohoax never happened, but I want to do it again

every single time.”

“The holocaust is as fake as jesus lmao”

“Holocaust is fake.” “The holocaust is fake and gay.” “Joe Biden's win is as fake as the holocaust.”

Recently, the organization convinced tech giants Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube to cancel an online event featuring terrorist Leila Khaled.