The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish Agency welcomes Facebook's ban of Holocaust denial content

Chairman Isaac Herzog offered his further cooperation in combating antisemitism on the platform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 18:52
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog
(photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog announced his support on Wednesday of Facebook's recent decision to remove Holocaust denial content from the platform.
Speaking to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Herzog described the social media giant's move as "one of the most influential for a long time" and "very significant in teaching the history and lessons of the Holocaust and fighting its denial." He offered his further cooperation in combating antisemitism on the platform.
Sandberg agreed that removing hate speech was important, but explained that just as important was directing users to reliable information and educational sources. As such, they have therefore decided to redirect those who search on the website for subjects relating to the Holocaust to outside sources which provide educational material on the genocide.
As a result in this change of policy, more than 250 white supremacist organizations have been banned by Facebook and policies have been updated to “address militia groups and QAnon.” Altogether, the platform has taken down 22.5 million “pieces” of hate speech of some kind or another within the second quarter of the year.
Despite working to direct users to educational content, however, it was soon discovered that some Holocaust education posts were also being removed. This was made apparent when Forward journalist Izabella Tabarovsky's article on the atrocities that occurred in the Soviet Union during the Holocaust, titled "Most Jews Weren’t Murdered In Death Camps. It’s Time To Talk About The Other Holocaust."
"I guess this is the result of Facebook’s ban against Holocaust denial? It just made invisible my article about the Holocaust in Soviet territories. Unimpressed with this effort to fight Holocaust denial so far," Tabarovsky said over Twitter.
A Facebook spokesperson later told The Jerusalem Post that this was indeed a result of their new policy, with the headline raising a red flag in the algorithm.
Tamar Beeri and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags Facebook Holocaust Jewish Agency isaac herzog holocaust denial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by