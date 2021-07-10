Jewish man attacked in Brooklyn, hate crime task force investigating

Surveillance video of the attack, aired by CBS 2, shows a man breaking furniture left by the side of the road, before using pieces of it to attack a Jewish man who was walking behind him.

The Jewish man, who attempted to get away from the assailant, was hit in the chest with the piece of furniture. His attacker then threw the furniture, which hit him in the back as he fled. Authorities reported that the assailant also yelled a anti-Jewish slur at the man, CBS 2 reported.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of Friday, and Governor Andrew Cuomo has instructed New York's hate crime task force assist with the investigation, CBS 2 reported.

Multiple antisemitic attacks were reported in Brooklyn in May and June, including an attack on an elderly man and and attack on a Kosher pizza shop.

Two antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn were reported to the NYPD on the same day in May. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed these antisemitic attacks at the 66th police precinct saying, “I want to be very clear, antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York city. We will stomp out antisemitism anywhere we find it.”

