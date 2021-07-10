The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish man attacked in Brooklyn, hate crime task force investigating

Police were still searching for the suspect as of Friday, and Governor Andrew Cuomo has instructed New York's hate crime task force assist with the investigation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2021 13:55
A FAMILY pauses in the street as people celebrate Purim in Brooklyn earlier this month. (photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
A FAMILY pauses in the street as people celebrate Purim in Brooklyn earlier this month.
(photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
The New York Police Department's hate crime task force is investigating an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn on Monday, CBS 2 New York reported Friday.
Surveillance video of the attack, aired by CBS 2, shows a man breaking furniture left by the side of the road, before using pieces of it to attack a Jewish man who was walking behind him.
The Jewish man, who attempted to get away from the assailant, was hit in the chest with the piece of furniture. His attacker then threw the furniture, which hit him in the back as he fled. Authorities reported that the assailant also yelled a anti-Jewish slur at the man, CBS 2 reported. 
Police were still searching for the suspect as of Friday, and Governor Andrew Cuomo has instructed New York's hate crime task force  assist with the investigation, CBS 2 reported. 
Multiple antisemitic attacks were reported in Brooklyn in May and June, including an attack on an elderly man and and attack on a Kosher pizza shop.
Two antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn were reported to the NYPD on the same day in May. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed these antisemitic attacks at the 66th police precinct saying, “I want to be very clear, antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York city. We will stomp out antisemitism anywhere we find it.”  


Tags Brooklyn antisemitism Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The new government has severely failed to tackle Arab violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by