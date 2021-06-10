Man attacks patrons at kosher pizza shop in Brooklyn

Bystanders at a kosher pizza restaurant in Brooklyn apprehended a man who randomly entered the premises and immediately started flipping tables, hurling profanities and chucking salt shakers as well as other table-top condiments at staff and patrons, multiple media sources reported.The altercation, caught on camera, shows the man's random violent outburst within the Bash Pizza pizzeria in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Some of the patrons responded by running out of the premises in search for help. Others barricaded themselves in the store bathroom, including 10 woman, an infant and a pregnant woman.Seconds after the altercation began, a man wearing a black shirt - identified as Jewish by Yeshiva World News - could be seen grabbing a bar stool and throwing it at the man as he was screaming violently at the pizzeria staff, then quickly running out the door.From there, the rampaging man walks out the front door of the pizza shop and tosses an unknown object in the direction the man in the black shirt ran towards.He is then seen on CCTV walking across the crosswalk before assaulting another pedestrian - also identified as Jewish by YWN - in broad daylight.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Following the random attack on the pedestrian, a man wearing a kippah quickly runs down the attacker and tackles him to the ground in the middle of the sidewalk.Others joined in to keep the man subdued until police arrived at the scene to bring the man into custody.Flatbush area police responded to the scene after receiving numerous complaints about the violence, and Flatbush Hatzolah also came to the scene to treat the victim who was assaulted at the crosswalk.New York Police stated to YWN that no antisemitic slurs were hurled at pedestrians until the man was subdued on the ground.He was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation following the random outburst.