Jewish members of House pen letter to McCarthy on partisan antisemitism

Extending an olive branch, the signatories offered to meet with McCarthy to discuss how these tactics undermine the current bipartisan effort against antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 04:01
PM Netanyahu shakes hand of Congressman Kevin McCarthy head of US Congressional visitors group (photo credit: CALEB SMITH/LEADER MCCARTHY’S OFFICE)
PM Netanyahu shakes hand of Congressman Kevin McCarthy head of US Congressional visitors group
(photo credit: CALEB SMITH/LEADER MCCARTHY’S OFFICE)
Jewish members of the House of Representatives, led by Congressman Eliot L. Engel and Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey, penned a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy requesting the Republican politician to stop making antisemitism a partisan issue.

"To be clear, every clearly partisan maneuver in which House Republicans seek to play ‘gotcha’ politics with Jewish lives—including partisan motions to recommit on antisemitism—makes the fight against antisemitism harder," the members wrote. "This is especially true when members then vote against the underlying bill after a motion to recommit passes, thereby clearly demonstrating that those members are only interested in the partisan maneuver."
Extending an olive branch, the signatories offered to meet with McCarthy to discuss how these tactics undermine the current bipartisan effort against antisemitism, and the repercussions that stem from that alone.
"We do not distinguish between left-wing and right-wing antisemitism. Antisemitism is wrong, no matter the source, and we will continue to fight antisemitism wherever it is," the members told McCarthy.
"But, this fight against antisemitism cannot be fought by Jews alone. If we are to prevail against antisemitism, we need allies to join us—both Democratic and Republican," they added. "The fight against antisemitism must be seen by those who traffic in attacks against Jews as a bipartisan fight. It actually hurts our efforts to make this a partisan issue.
"Jews are not a political football, and to treat Jews as such devalues Jewish lives and makes it more difficult to fight the dangerous and deadly trends of growing antisemitism."


