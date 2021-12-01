Jewish passengers celebrating Hanukkah attacked on London bus

A bus full of Jewish passengers was attacked by antisemites in London, StopAntisemitism.org claimed on Wednesday.
A video, which was shared by the non-profit organization, shows a group of men throwing Nazi salutes, giving the middle finger, spitting on the passengers and then slamming their fists on the bus door and windows.
Insanity in London - a bus full of Jewish passengers on their way to celebrate Hanukkah were attacked by men trying to break the bus windows, spitting at the passengers and what appears to be throwing up Nazi salutes. pic.twitter.com/pJdwDoFThA— StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) December 1, 2021
The Jewish passengers on the bus were on their way to celebrate Hanukkah when the attack occurred.
This was not the only antisemitic attack during the Jewish holiday, as an 18-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were assaulted on the first night of Hanukkah in Brooklyn.
Also during the first night of the holiday, a menorah in Dnipro, Ukraine had been desecrated.
The incident, captured on security cameras showed five young individuals knocking the menorah off its hinges.
✡️ — HATE: A large Chanukah Menorah placed in the main square of Dnipro, Ukraine, home to around 60,000 Jews, was knocked over by 5 anti-Semites Monday morning, security camera footage shows. pic.twitter.com/lLo9MiqUAS— Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) November 30, 2021
Julia Gergely/JTA contributed to this report.