Jewish security organization opens national command center in Chicago

The Secure Community Network , which coordinates security for Jewish institutions nationwide, has opened a command center in Chicago to monitor antisemitic threats.

The center’s main room is a monitoring room with a 16-foot video screen that shows a map and tally of incident reports and potential threats across the country. It is staffed by some 10 people on a daily basis, but can be operational 24 hours a day, as it was over the High Holidays this month.

The opening of the center comes as statistics from watchdog groups show a rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years.

