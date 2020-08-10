Jewish student verbally assaulted in English pub

A Jewish student was verbally assaulted at a Wetherspoons pub in Leeds on Thursday, according to the Jewish Chronicle.The student videotaped the bulk of the encounter from her mobile phone. Danielle Greyman, 21, was approached by a middle-aged man videoed sitting with a woman in The Hedley Verity pub on Woodhouse Lane - who began to lay down antisemitic rhetoric at her feet.The man, claiming he was German, said that Greyman "looks like a Jew" and that "we should have f**king gassed the lot of you."According to the Daily Mail, the encounter started after Greyman gifted £5 to a homeless patron, where in the conversation she told him "mazel tov" - alerting the indignant man to his cue, asking if Greyman is Jewish.“At this point I started filming because I know what comes after that question,” she told the Daily Mail.She then asks the man is she looks notably Jewish, to which the man responded with antisemitic rhetoric.Her friends then stated to the couple "what you’ve actually just done is commit a hate crime," according to the Daily Mail."If you want to gas my people, I will take you to court. I'm not joking – I will ruin your whole f**king life.," she adds.Another group at a table nearby came to the support of the antisemitic couple, where Greyman said, "one of the men said he was going to punch me in the mouth – he was quite a big guy."She said the incident left her "shaking."“There are people out there who would have been terrified to call them out and challenge it,” Greyman added, according to the Daily Mail.Police were called, however, they never arrived and the altercation was dealt with by the bar staff. The company said the two were banned from entering the pub following the incident.The West Yorkshire Police department responded to the claims stating that "inquiries remain ongoing and officers are making attempts to speak to the victim," according to the Jewish Chronicle.“Any incidents motivated by hostility and hate are unacceptable and are taken very seriously by West Yorkshire Police," it concluded.