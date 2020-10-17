Journalist leaves BBC discovered he backed allegedly antisemitic rapper

A journalist resigned from the BBC after a British Jewish paper revealed he had defended a rapper accused of antisemitism

Nimesh Thaker, who worked at BBC World News until this this week, used an anonymous Twitter account to defend the rapper Wiley, who made a number of statements on Twitter this summer deemed antisemitic.

After a Jewish radio host named Emma Barnett referenced Wiley’s remarks in speaking about her family’s Holocaust history, Thaker wrote that she was “using the same old antisemitism excuse whenever people criticize Israel.”

The Jewish Chronicle of London last month traced the account back to Thaler.

Over the summer, Wiley tweeted: “I don’t care about Hitler, I care about black people” and “There are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to understand [sic] why.” He later apologized for the statements, but then made new ones deemed antisemitic.

Thaker had used his anonymous Twitter account to defend Jeremy Corbyn, the previous Labour party leader who has been describes as an antisemite by the current and previous chief rabbis of Britain.

The BBC declined to comment on Thaker, The Chronicle reported.