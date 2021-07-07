The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
KKK-organized white power rally slated for September in Longview, Texas

By AARON REICH  
JULY 7, 2021 21:04
A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters) (photo credit: DAVE KAUP / REUTERS)
A major white supremacist conference is set to take place in September in Longview, Texas, organized by known Ku Klux Klan affiliates.
Advertised on the popular far-right social media platform Stormfront, the White Unity Conference is set to be a follow up to a 2018 conference, which was held in cooperation with other far-right extremist organizations.
The main organizers behind this are alleged by sources to be a man named Dalton Henry Stout and his father, George Bois Stout, an arms seller based out of De Kalb, Texas who has been alleged to run a white supremacist fundraising network in the past.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Stouts are a longtime Christian Identity Klansmen, which they define as a religious ideology claiming that white Europeans descend from the "Lost Tribes of Israel." As such, the idea of the Stouts running a massive network is something they claim to be "very in character." 
Also associated with this conference is Billy Roper, who the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) labeled a neo-Nazi "born into the world of organized hate" who has worked to unify hate groups. He is arguably most infamous an email he sent to members of the neo-Nazi organization National Alliance on September 11, 2001. 
"The enemy of our enemy is, for now at least, our friends," he wrote, according to the SPLC. 
"We may not want them marrying our daughters, just as they would not want us marrying theirs. We may not want them in our societies, just as they would not want us in theirs. But anyone who is willing to drive a plane into a building to kill jews [sic] is alright [sic] by me. I wish our members had half as much testicular fortitude." 
The White Unity Conference was originally meant to be held in October near the city of Paris, Texas. However, the Paris City Council has been opposed to the idea of a white unity conference in and around the city, and has disavowed any association with it, as noted in both local reports and in statements sent to The Jerusalem Post.
The Stouts had previously run a KKK affiliate known as the Church of the KKK. However, it was taken down by the webhost Hostgator in the wake of the Stouts being doxxed after a hack of another KKK affiliate's website, the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the KKK. That hack, conducted by Israeli Jewish Antifa hackers who call themselves Hayalim Almonim, revealed the extent of the organization's memberships and the Stouts' ties to them.
The Church of the KKK's website can still be accessed here via the Wayback Machine, as can the hacked Hayalim Almonim site.
And they seem determined to go after the Stouts, Roper, and anyone else involved in the White Unity Conference.
"They can run but they can't hide," they told the Post over Twitter, where they go by @JewAn0n.
 
A counterprotest is already being organized by local Antifa activists.
The Post sent press queries to the Longview Police Department.


