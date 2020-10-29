The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UK Labour Party responsible for discrimination, harassment against Jews

Report by the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission says Labour violated 3 components of equality laws in addressing, and often failing to address, repeated and numerous incidents of antisemitism.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 12:34
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced (photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
(photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
The Equality and Human Rights Commission of the UK has found that the British Labour Party violated three components of equality laws in addressing repeated and numerous incidents of antisemitism within the party.
The EHRC, a statutory government authority, said that “at worst” Labour’s failure to tackle antisemitism in its midst could be seen as acceptance of antisemitism.
The report published on Thursday relates to the period in which the Labour Party was led by former leader Jeremy Corbyn from 2015 to 2020 who took the party in a sharp turn to the left of British politics, and attracted many hard-left, socialist, anti-Zionist, and antisemitic elements to Labour.
According to the EHRC, the Labour Party is responsible for breaching the Equality Act of 2010 through political interference into antisemitism complaints, failing to provide adequate training to those handling antisemitism complaints, and antisemitic harassment.
“The equality body’s analysis points to a culture within the party which, at best, did not do enough to prevent antisemitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it,” the EHRC said in a statement to the press announcing the findings.
“The EHRC has warned that, despite some recent improvements, the Labour Party must do more if it is going to regain the trust of the Jewish community, the public and many of its members,” the authority continued, adding that the party now has until Dec. 10 to draft an action plan to implement recommendations to tackle antisemitism in the party.
“Our investigation has highlighted multiple areas where its approach and leadership to tackling antisemitism was insufficient. This is inexcusable and appeared to be a result of a lack of willingness to tackle antisemitism rather than an inability to do so,” said Interim Chair  of the EHRC Caroline Waters.
Gideon Falter, CEO of Campaign Against Antisemitism, which was one of the groups which filed a complaint to the EHRC over the Labour Party’s actions, said in response to the report that “The Equality and Human Rights Commission's report is a groundbreaking document. It is the first ever finding by the EHRC of unlawful acts. It heavily criticizes the Labour Party’s former leadership. It makes clear recommendations to ensure that there is zero tolerance of antisemitism in the Party in the future. It provides a robust framework for ensuring that the Party complies.”
The leaders of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and the Community Security Trust said the report was “A damning verdict on what Labour did to Jews under Jeremy Corbyn and his allies. It proves why British Jews were so distressed and it disgraces those who attacked us for speaking out against anti-Jewish racism.
Jeremy Corbyn will rightly be blamed for what he has done to Jews and Labour, but the truth is more disturbing, as he was little more than a figurehead for old and new anti-Jewish attitudes. All of this was enabled by those who deliberately turned a blind eye.”
The Board of Deputies, JLC, and CST, said that they welcomed the start made by new Labour leader Keir Starmer to tackle antisemitism in the party, but said that “the scale of the challenge that lies ahead should not be underestimated.”


