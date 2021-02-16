Legal firm offers to represent Zionist organizations across US campuses

The Zachor Legal Institute announced that it will be teaming up with Zionist organizations on campuses across the United States to combat anti-Israel rhetoric at universities countrywide.

The legal firm notes that since anti-Israel groups are allowed to hold apartheid weeks and hold Zionist organizations on campus complicit to blood libels , it would like to represent Zionist organizations that might be too fearful of repercussions if they demand equal rights.

The initiative, termed Zionists on Campus, intends to work with existing Zionist campus organizations to protect student members and advocate for institutional change at the highest level within these universities to combat anti-Israel ideals.

The Zachor Legal Institute will be the legal adviser to the newly formed campus project and will work directly with students wishing to combat anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric.

The initiative was organized by current and recent graduates from campuses who have experienced anti-Zionist discrimination, and are working to educate people on the "truth about Israel and the history of Palestinian terrorism that has led to the current security situation Israel faces, among other topics."

It will request that universities provide students with equal rights and an environment free of racism.

“Jewish and Israel supporting students are often harassed, intimidated, and silenced on US college campuses. The word Zionist has been demonized by aggressive anti-Israel groups," said Lizzy McNeill, a project manager of Zionists on Campus. "Many students feel that by supporting Zionism they are in jeopardy of failing classes or being ostracized by peers for their beliefs."

"Zionists On Campus is a new organization that will help provide resources to students facing intimidation," she added. "With support from Zachor Legal Institute, Zionists On Campus will be able to properly advocate for Zionist students at universities."